Come dance away with the Whirlaways this weekend

Dancers of all ages and skills spinning around in a circle at the Williams Lake Square Dancers free lesson on Sept. 25. This weekend dozens of dancers will be turning out for the annual Jamboree held by the square dancers. (Photo by patrick Davies)

Dust off your dancing shoes and join the Williams Lake Square Dancers at their 61st Mainstream Jamboree this weekend.

A weekend of line dancing, food and fun have been planned and organized by the Williams Lake Square Dancers from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26. Occurring at the Long House, near the curling rink on the upper part of the Stampede Grounds, tickets for the entire weekend are $45 each.

Read More: Stampede Whirlaways offering square dancing lessons for the fall

The jamboree begins on Friday at 7:30 p.m. with pre-rounds before the dancing starts at 8 p.m. On Saturday dancing events begin at 10 a.m. and go on throughout the entire day until well past 7:30 p.m. Times include 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a social dance, Sm’More Fun For Everyone at 1:30 p.m. and Supper with Whirlaways at 6 p.m.

Sunday morning sees a continental breakfast along with one final round of dancing with breakfast being served from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and dancing starting at 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. Tickets for the continental breakfast and final dance are $6 each.

Each of the individual events has its own ticket prices ranging from $6 to $16 for those looking to just drop in for just a few hours of dancing



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter