Combining live music with social bikes rides in Williams Lake

Rides are aimed at helping people be more comfortable riding on city streets

A group of people on bikes gathered at Spirit Square to ride together in a social roll to Boitanio Park for the Performances in the Park free live music on Aug. 10. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Some folks on bikes met up for a short ride to Performances in the Park on Aug. 10.

The meet up was one of a number of rides to create community and provide a comfortable and safe way for people to enjoy riding on city streets.

The rides were a suggestion made by a member who wanted to be able to become more comfortable riding on streets with vehicles.

In the evenings in town, streets are often quiet and traffic tends to be minimal.

The short rides draw on contributions from two community groups, Streets for All Williams Lake, which would pick a time for people to meet up if they wanted, and Performances in the Park, which hosts the free live music in Boitanio Park on Thursday evenings throughout the summer.

On Aug. 10, The Pluviophiles opened for The Fugitives.

Rides would begin in Spirit Square in the downtown, and ride through quiet, low-traffic streets, sometimes with a stop for ice cream, to end up in the park in time for the music.

