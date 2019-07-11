Photo submitted Columneetza Secondary School graduates of the class of 1969 celebrated their 50th grad reunion the weekend of June 25-26 in Williams Lake. The two-day celebration featured a meet and greet on the first evening, followed by a dinner, dance and more visiting for the second night. Members from the graduating class travelled from as far away as Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and from Prince Rupert, Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland. Columneetza opened in May of 1967, where the first graduating class was recognized in 1968. The class of ‘69, meanwhile, was the first to graduate in the school’s newly-constructed gym. Sadly, missing from the reunion was famous Elvis impersonator Morris Bates of Sugar Cane, who passed away the morning of the reunion. A celebration of life is planned for Bates on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sugar Cane.

Columneetza class of ‘69 celebrates 50-year reunion

Columneetza Secondary School graduates of the class of 1969 celebrated their 50th grad reunion the weekend of June 25-26 in Williams Lake.

The two-day celebration featured meet and greet on the first evening, followed by a dinner, dance and more visiting for the second night.

Members from the graduating class travelled from as far away as Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and from Prince Rupert, Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: Lake City secondary students take to the stage for 2019 grad ceremony

Columneetza opened in May of 1967, where the first graduating class was recognized in 1968. The class of ‘69, meanwhile, was the first to graduate in the school’s newly-constructed gym.

Sadly, missing from the reunion was famous Elvis impersonator Morris Bates of Sugar Cane, who passed away the morning of the reunion. A celebration of life is planned for Bates on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Sugar Cane.


