Williams Lake collage created to thank front line essential workers

‘So many people are continuing to work and put themselves at risk’ said Shalene Ostrom

Shalene Ostrom said she thought creating a collage would be a nice way to thank front line essential workers. (Photo submitted)

A collage featuring faces of Williams Lake area children and some pets has been created to thank essential front line workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The finished product featured 14 families, said Shalene Ostrom.

“I was inspired by some Instagram posters that had done similar collages with their dogs and I thought it was a nice way to say thank you from a distance,” Ostrom told the Tribune Monday. “Twenty-one kids helped and some of them made signs but wanted their pets in the pictures.”

So many people are continuing to work and put themselves at risk, from grocery store staff to the nurses and doctors, she added.

“It is hard not being able to let them know that we see them and appreciate what they’re doing. I thought using pics of pets and kids would put smiles on their faces as well.”

To create the collage, she messaged a bunch of people she knows and everyone was eager to contribute and show their support for the essential workers.

Read more: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy chief

“I am going to print a few copies out to drop at the hospital, senior homes and grocery stores so all the staff can see it and know that they have our support.”

Ostrom said ‘our community is so strong.’

“We saw that during the fires, and seeing everyone come together again is so important. We are all in this together and we can be comforted ‘looking for the helpers,’ like Mr. Rogers said.”

“I know my kids were really into it and feel better knowing that people are working to keep everyone safe. Hopefully small gestures like this, the birthday parade and the food drives can keep us all strong during this difficult time.”

Glad to share the story, Ostrom said some of the grocery store staff look so stressed.

“They would have never have thought they’d be essential workers.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake