Shalene Ostrom said she thought creating a collage would be a nice way to thank front line essential workers. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake collage created to thank front line essential workers

‘So many people are continuing to work and put themselves at risk’ said Shalene Ostrom

A collage featuring faces of Williams Lake area children and some pets has been created to thank essential front line workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The finished product featured 14 families, said Shalene Ostrom.

“I was inspired by some Instagram posters that had done similar collages with their dogs and I thought it was a nice way to say thank you from a distance,” Ostrom told the Tribune Monday. “Twenty-one kids helped and some of them made signs but wanted their pets in the pictures.”

So many people are continuing to work and put themselves at risk, from grocery store staff to the nurses and doctors, she added.

“It is hard not being able to let them know that we see them and appreciate what they’re doing. I thought using pics of pets and kids would put smiles on their faces as well.”

To create the collage, she messaged a bunch of people she knows and everyone was eager to contribute and show their support for the essential workers.

Read more: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy chief

“I am going to print a few copies out to drop at the hospital, senior homes and grocery stores so all the staff can see it and know that they have our support.”

Ostrom said ‘our community is so strong.’

“We saw that during the fires, and seeing everyone come together again is so important. We are all in this together and we can be comforted ‘looking for the helpers,’ like Mr. Rogers said.”

“I know my kids were really into it and feel better knowing that people are working to keep everyone safe. Hopefully small gestures like this, the birthday parade and the food drives can keep us all strong during this difficult time.”

Glad to share the story, Ostrom said some of the grocery store staff look so stressed.

“They would have never have thought they’d be essential workers.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spreading joy through music: Local musicians brighten everyone’s day on social media

Just Posted

Emergency crews attend four-vehicle collision in Williams Lake

CCSAR auto-extrication removed a door, two people sent to hospital

Williams Lake collage created to thank front line essential workers

‘So many people are continuing to work and put themselves at risk’ said Shalene Ostrom

Proposed fire hall at Sugar Cane extinguished

Back in 2016 the Cariboo Regional District and WLIB began exploring the feasibility

Snow flurries, cold temperatures in Cariboo-Chilcotin forecast

DriveBC reports road maintenance on Highway 97, Highway 20

COVID-19: New system in Wells helps neighbours check up on each other

A green square in your window means your household is well; a red square means you need assistance

B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C., with the majority in the Lower Mainland area

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Man allegedly impersonates health official, takes elderly Princeton woman from her home

The man allegedly claimed he worked for Interior Health

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Province adds online resources to help parents at home

Canadian COVID-19 round-up: Air Canada cuts 15,000 jobs, 90% of flights

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Most Read