CMHA invites the community to attend haunted house Halloween night

This Halloween as you go out trick-or-treating be sure to swing by the Cariboo Mental Health Association Office for their annual haunted house.

Dubbed the Canadian Mental Health Haunted House Fundraiser, this event is organized by CMHA homeless outreach worker Wayne Lucier and is a spiritual successor to his popular Nightmare on Ninth haunted house that he ran from his home for many years. This year, he said the entire bottom floor of the CMHA office building is being converted into a gallery of ghouls, ghosts and gasps.

This, combined with his existing collection of props, new additions and a whole bunch of new volunteers, should persuade a whole lot of people to come to check them out. Lucier said that while the layout changes every year, there’s never a set theme as each volunteer sets up their part of the house they want to scare people.

“Earlier in the day it’s a bit more mellow but once it gets dark we’re going to scare people,” Lucier said. “It’s a blast.”

Entry to this haunted house is by donation, Lucier said, of either money or non-perishable food items as the primary motivation for holding it is the fundraising aspect.

To that end, hot dogs, pop, water and chips will be sold outside the office for $2, $1 and $1, respectively. Food donations will go to local food banks while monetary donations will go towards the CMHA’s various programs.

Lucier is hoping to see at least 400 people pass through the haunted house this year, doubling the roughly 200 people they saw come by last year. He hopes they will be generous with their donations as he feels that a lot of people in the community will be in for a hard time this year as winter comes to the Cariboo.

The first 200 people or so through the Haunted House will receive a “special gift” Lucier added. The haunted house is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and usually wraps up just before the Halloween fireworks.

“Come out and have some fun. It’s fun to get scared, it gives you a little rush, gets the heart pumping and makes people laugh,” Lucier said.

The CMHA office is located at 51 Fourth Ave. South in Williams Lake.


