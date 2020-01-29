Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch will be having its third annual Valentine’s Day chocolate strawberry fundraiser. Orders will be accepted until Feb. 10. (Black press file photo)

CMHA hosting third annual chocolate strawberry Valentine’s fundraiser

Proceeds will go to Community Bridge to Housing First

The Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch is hoping to sweeten your Valentine’s Day with its third annual chocolate covered strawberry fundraiser.

Executive director Janice Breck said all funds raised this year will go toward Community Bridge to Housing First, a CMHA program that helps people find and obtain safe, secure and permanent housing.

Orders for the strawberries are due by Monday, Feb. 10, with payment in cheque or cash required at time of ordering.

There is a minimum charge of $20 for one dozen and a choice of milk, white or dark chocolate covered strawberries. The office is located at 51 Fourth Ave. South. For more information call 250-398-8220.


