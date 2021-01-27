Clearwater’s Luke Lavigne awarded Donnie Nicholson Memorial Trades Bursary

Congratulations to Luke Lavigne of Clearwater, B.C., on the successful completion of the first half of his studies at Thompson Rivers University in the Electrical Foundations Program. Lavigne is the 2020 recipient of the North Thompson Communities Foundation’s Donnie Nicholson Memorial Trades Bursary, and is shown here on Jan. 23 receiving the $1,500 bursary from NTCF treasurer Cheryl Thomas.

Donnie Nicholson was a young man who grew up and graduated at the top of his class in Barriere. He was known for being happy, talented, confident, and hard working. At 23 years old, Donnie successfully started his own construction company, and was well known for giving 100 per cent to everything he did. Unfortunately, Donnie passed away suddenly on Jan. 25, 2013.

In 2014, board members of the North Thompson Communities Foundation came together with Jo-Ann Kivari, Donnie Nicholson’s mother, to create a lasting bursary for students wishing to go into the trades. Kivari provided $5,050 to the NTCF that had been raised by Nicholson’s friends and family to create the bursary, and the NTCF matched those funds to create the annual bursary in his name.

The Donnie Nicholson Memorial Bursary was awarded for the first time in 2019 to Chant Copley of Barriere.