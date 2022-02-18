City trucking in snow for Family Day weekend celebration in Williams Lake

Fireworks have been cancelled due to icy conditions at Stampede Grounds

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be hosting a rail jam at the snow park in Boitanio Park Sunday, Feb. 20 as part of the city of Williams Lake’s Family Day weekend celebrations. Here Ryan Rife enjoys the park recently. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Just like the 2010 Olympics, the city of Williams Lake is trucking in snow for a rail jam and other Family Day weekend activities.

Bring the Fam Rail Jam takes place Sunday, Feb. 20 in Boitanio Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will feature three co-ed categories in both skiing and snowboarding, including ages six to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 and over.

Registration begins just before 10 a.m.

There are prizes from local sponsors Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed and Fox Mountain Brewing Company, as well as free pizza from Red Tomato Pies and refreshments.

Pivoting with the weather, some of the activities planned for Family Day, Monday Feb. 21, have been altered.

The fireworks have been cancelled for the evening, and everything planned for the Stampede Grounds has been moved to Kiwanis Park due to icy conditions.

“Safety concerns for both the public and the horses due to icy conditions at the Stampede Grounds were brought to the City’s attention by the community, so we made the difficult decision to call off the fireworks,” said Gary Muraca, Chief Administrative Officer.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be music, DJ and Williams Lake Lions Club hot dogs and hot chocolate.

There will also be snow painting and snow building, plus a photo contest.

On top of the snow painting and photo contest at Kiwanis Park, the city will be offering free swimming at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre form 12 to 3:30 pm, plus a free skate under the laser lights in rink two of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Provincial health guidelines and regulations will be followed.

Activities both days will be free of charge, however, donations are appreciated to the Lion’s Club for hotdogs and hot chocolate.

We'll be trucking in some snow to make this event a go this Sunday, Feb. 20 in Boitanio Park. We've got some sweet prizes for competitors, free pizza, music, refreshments and judging with age classes for ages six to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 and over.

Free registration starts at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/TnHkBXZ4kI — Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (@CMRCWL) February 17, 2022



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake