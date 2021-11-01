City residents, RCMP embrace 2021 Halloween festivities in Williams Lake

The city of Williams Lake put on a show during the 42nd Annual Williams Lake Halloween Fireworks display. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 42nd annual Williams Lake Halloween Fireworks display went off without a hitch Sunday night.

The city of Williams Lake hosted a bonfire at the Stampede Grounds with one hundred tickets given out to families to attend the event. Members of the Williams Lake Lions Club were also on hand to give out hot chocolate and hot dogs by donation.

Vehicles lined the streets at several vantage points to take in the show, which lasted approximately 12 minutes.

Meanwhile trick or treaters were out in full force throughout the city, with the RCMP even getting in on the fun.

Williams Lake