The fireworks in Williams Lake have been a longstanding tradition. (Angie Mindus file photo)

City of Williams Lake will host 41st annual Halloween fireworks display

“We hope the continuation of this annual event will help lift spirits”

The Halloween fireworks are a go for 2020 in Williams Lake.

“The City of Williams Lake is excited to host the 41st annual Halloween fireworks on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Keeping with the tradition of this annual event, the show will commence at 7:45 p.m.,” noted a City news release.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a bonfire or a concession, and the facilities, including washrooms, will be closed. Public access to the Stampede Grounds will be monitored to ensure the safety of the public, volunteers, and staff during the fireworks display.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to come together and celebrate Halloween through the regular festivities and bonfire that we usually enjoy,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “But we hope the continuation of this annual event will help lift spirits and that our community enjoys the spectacular fireworks we will have this year.”

Following the Public Health Officer’s recommendations, the City will allow a total of 50 vehicles to enter the Stampede Grounds, which will be permitted to park in designated areas to observe the display. These vehicles will enter on a first-come-first-served basis and will only be allowed to enter the grounds starting at 7 p.m.

To minimize any traffic issues along Mackenzie Avenue, lineups will not be permitted before 7 p.m. The City will be working with partner agencies to ensure that traffic is not impeded. Those who enter the Stampede Grounds in their vehicles will be asked to remain inside their vehicles and will not be permitted to wander the grounds.

Those not watching from the Stampede Grounds are encouraged to view the fireworks display from publicly accessible areas around town, while being mindful of physical distancing.

