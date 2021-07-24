City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington work on the flower gardens Tuesday morning, July 20. (Angie Mindus photo)

City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington work on the flower gardens Tuesday morning, July 20. (Angie Mindus photo)

City of Williams Lake staff keep flowers looking bright and beautiful downtown

Tianna Brenner and Morgan Worthington are university students working for the summer

City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington tidied up and added plants to the rows of flowers lining Oliver Street in the downtown area Tuesday morning, July 20.

All the flowers are looking beautiful downtown even after enduring July’s heat wave, with city staff tending to the many gardens.

Brenner and Worthington are both University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) students enrolled in human kinetics. They told the Tribune they are both looking forward to returning to in-person education after having to study online last year due to the COVID-19.

The young women are great friends and plan to be roommates during their studies.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Pet food, water store giving away food to wildfire evacuees with dogs, cats

Just Posted

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The governments of Canada and Alberta have signed an agreement on an extension to the Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta renews child-care deal with Ottawa; prolongs talks about $10 a day program

Williams Lake City Hall (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake city council eyes flying Indigenous flag on city property

Marian Marinescu, left, and Stuart Spencer, of FP innovations with one of three chippers used in a trial at the UBC Research Forest property on Fox Mountain.
Wood chipper trials underway at UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest

City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington work on the flower gardens Tuesday morning, July 20. (Angie Mindus photo)
City of Williams Lake staff keep flowers looking bright and beautiful downtown