City of Williams Lake staff keep flowers looking bright and beautiful downtown

Tianna Brenner and Morgan Worthington are university students working for the summer

City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington tidied up and added plants to the rows of flowers lining Oliver Street in the downtown area Tuesday morning, July 20.

All the flowers are looking beautiful downtown even after enduring July’s heat wave, with city staff tending to the many gardens.

Brenner and Worthington are both University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) students enrolled in human kinetics. They told the Tribune they are both looking forward to returning to in-person education after having to study online last year due to the COVID-19.

The young women are great friends and plan to be roommates during their studies.

