The city of Williams Lake is planning to improve on last year’s fireworks display at the Stampede Grounds on Oct. 31. The show is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City of Williams Lake promises bigger fireworks for Halloween

After a scaled-back version for 2021, city said it is ramping up for 43rd Halloween fireworks

The city of Williams Lake is ready to celebrate Halloween in style with its 43rd Annual Halloween Fireworks coming up Oct. 31 at 7:45 pm at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

The community is invited to celebrate Halloween in costume and come enjoy a bonfire, hot chocolate and hot dogs by donation courtesy of the Williams Lake Lions Club and watch the show which, this year, will feature more fireworks than in years past.

Tailored for the community by the city’s Municipal Services Department and overseen by the Williams Lake Fire Department, the Halloween Fireworks are a completely free event.

The gates open at 7 p.m., and the bonfire is scheduled to be lit by 7:15 p.m. with the fireworks show to follow at 7:45 p.m..

“After being forced to cancel the event in 2020 and then having a scaled back version in 2021, we are so excited to be able to proceed as usual with our Halloween fireworks show,” said Kaitlyn Atkinson, city of Williams Lake Manager of Community Services. “We can’t wait to see all of the families dressed up in costume at this year’s event, and hope everyone enjoys the show.”

There will be a table setup with pumpkin lights to show off the community’s creativity if people want to bring a a carved jack-o-lantern to display.

There will also be a pie-eating contest for youth prior to the fireworks show starting at 7:15 p.m. with free registration for that event available online at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration.

The Williams Lake Community Policing, the Williams Lake Stampede Association and the Williams Lake Lions Club help make the event possible, as does the donation of wood for the fire by Tolko.

The city of Williams Lake is planning to improve on last year's fireworks display at the Stampede Grounds on Oct. 31. The show is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake promises bigger fireworks for Halloween

