City of Williams Lake opens up November intake for event grants

Local non profits looking to host multi-day events can apply for small grants

Non profits hosting multi-day events can apply for the November 2022 intake for applications for grant funding from the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is now accepting applications for its November 2022 intake of a semiannual Event

Hosting Grant.

The Event Hosting Grant was introduced in 2011 to provide stimulus and seed money to assist local, non-profit organizations to bid, host, develop, grow, market and administer multi-day events drawing in participants from outside the community.

The goal is to attract new events, grow existing events and bring new opportunities to Williams Lake while

helping to diversify the local economy and to serve as a catalyst for both sport and cultural development.

Over the past 10 years the City of Williams Lake has supported dozens of events through the Event Hosting

Grant, with two annual deadlines, one at the end of May and one at the end of November.

The grant has benefited non-profit societies such as the Williams Lake Skating Club, the Lakers Car Club, the

UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest and the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association, to name just a few.

A total of $5,000 has been allocated in the City’s annual budget for the purpose of the Event Hosting Grant.

Successful applicants will meet criteria outlined in the City’s Event Hosting Grant Policy, available online at

www.williamslake.ca/154/Event-Hosting-Grants.

Of note, applicants must be local, registered non-profit organizations and the event must take place over more than one day with a goal of attracting out-of-town visitors to the community.

To apply, visit www.williamslake.ca/154/Event-Hosting-Grants for the November 2022 application package.

Completed applications can be emailed to eventhosting@williamslake.ca by no later than November 30, 2022.

Successful applicants will be notified following the application deadline.

Read more: Property crime spree ends with dramatic crash on Highway 97 south of Quesnel

Read more: Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EventsHolidays and Seasonal EventsWilliams Lake