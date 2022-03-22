City of Williams Lake awards Community Living Association with accessibility award of merit

Williams Lake Association for Community Living and its landlord are the latest recipients of the city’s accessibility award of merit.
During a city council meeting in February, Mayor Walt Cobb presented program co-ordinator Tammy Fischer and building owner Stefan Hoelzer with the award.
In the last two years Hoelzer has installed an elevator and widened the hallways and made an upstairs washroom completely accessible. Hoelzer said as the building owner he appreciated the award and the recognition.
“Thank you for making your building more inclusive and accessible to everyone,” said Maureen Straza on behalf of the city’s accessibility advisory committee. She appeared by video for the meeting. “Thank you very much.”
Straza said she went and saw the building for herself and was very impressed.
Earlier in February, volunteers for the Scout Island Nature Centre received an accessibility award of merit from the city as well for the new ramp that has been installed outside the building.
“We had three nominations for 2021, although one wasn’t completely finished yet,” Straza said as to why there were two awards given out this year. “Sometimes we don’t get any nominations, unfortunately.”
Nominations are accepted until September of each year and then reviewed by the committee.
