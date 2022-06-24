City, local farmers’ market team up to celebrate Canada Day in Williams Lake

The event will be held in Kiwanis Park and include Indigenous representation

The City of Williams Lake will host Canada Day celebrations on July 1 at Kiwanis Park this year. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

The City of Williams Lake will help kick off Stampede weekend and celebrate the nation’s 155th birthday with Canada Day festivities at Kiwanis Park this year.

The community is invited to attend the celebrations in Kiwanis Park on Friday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Official ceremonies featuring speeches from local dignitaries will open the celebration including a welcome to traditional Secwépemc territory at 11 a.m.

This year, the City has teamed up with the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market to coincide the Canada Day festivities alongside the weekly market, held in the parking lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“We are so excited to be hosting such a collaborative event for Canada Day and we’re happy to help get the festivities rolling for what will be a busy Stampede weekend in the community,” said Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation and leisure services.

Activities taking place in Kiwanis Park will include bouncy castles, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, air brushed tattoos and, as a treat, free ice cream sandwiches from Dairy Queen. Central Cariboo Search and Rescue will be on hand to provide first aid for the event.

“Combined with everything happening at the Farmers’ Market including live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more, we are really looking forward to celebrating Canada’s birthday in style.”

The City of Williams Lake would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada through its Celebrate Canada program to help host the event.

This year’s more inclusive event is in stark contrast to last year’s small celebration in Boitanio Park, which was poorly attended, while a second, and more sombre Canada Day impromptu event was held at Herb Gardner Park to acknowledge the history of residential schools in Canada and its impact on Indigenous People.

