City lassos riders for annual bike rodeo in Williams Lake

Dallas Ruyter teaches children about the rules of the road at the annual bike rodeo hosted by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Breelyn Grinder photo) Ella Carson on hand with bike helmets. (Breelyn Grinder photo) RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson meets with Nelo and Diel Tate at the bike rodeo Sunday, May15. (Breelyn Grinder photo) Vivian Meyrick and Shante Adams help out at the bike rodeo. (Breelyn Grinder photo) Mackenzie and Owen Sabatino take in the city’s bike rodeo Sunday, May 15. (Breelyn Grinder photo) Mackenzie and Owen Sabatino take in the city’s bike rodeo Sunday, May 15. (Breelyn Grinder photo)

Bike safety was top of mind for local youth during the city’s free bike rodeo event Sunday, May 15.

Held in the parking lot behind Cariboo Memorial Complex, young riders were put through the paces, learning everything from the importance of safety equipment to traffic safety and proper hand signals and stops.

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson was even on hand to record the speed of the riders with his radar gun.

The city partnered with several local organizations to host the popular annual bike rodeo including Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, KidSport Williams Lake, Citizens on Patrol, the Williams Lake RCMP, the Williams Lake Cycling Club and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) and its “Bikes for All” project.

Organizers said having the bike rodeo at the parking lot was a perfect match as one station was held in the nearby Boitanio Bike Park, which the young riders loved.

Read More: Quesnel Lake fishing derby, Likely parade part of May long weekend festivities

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake