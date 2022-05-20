City lassos riders for annual bike rodeo in Williams Lake

Bike safety was top of mind for local youth during the city’s free bike rodeo event Sunday, May 15.
Held in the parking lot behind Cariboo Memorial Complex, young riders were put through the paces, learning everything from the importance of safety equipment to traffic safety and proper hand signals and stops.
Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson was even on hand to record the speed of the riders with his radar gun.
The city partnered with several local organizations to host the popular annual bike rodeo including Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, KidSport Williams Lake, Citizens on Patrol, the Williams Lake RCMP, the Williams Lake Cycling Club and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) and its “Bikes for All” project.
Organizers said having the bike rodeo at the parking lot was a perfect match as one station was held in the nearby Boitanio Bike Park, which the young riders loved.
