Sam Saini, left, and Rami Pannu of City Furniture and Appliances, with a sampling of the food they donated for the Salvation Army's upcoming Christmas takeout dinner, which Tari Davidge, third from left, food bank-co-ordinator and soup kitchen manager, and Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, say will be served on Wednesday, Dec. 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City Furniture provides ingredients for Williams Lake Salvation Army Christmas dinner

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions the meals will be served as take-out

Once again City Furniture and Appliances is providing all the food for the Williams Lake Salvation Army to cook a take-out Christmas dinner, something the business has been doing since opening in 2015.

“It is a tradition that started with our Quesnel store,” said owner Rami Pannu. “We are grateful to the community of Williams Lake as a locally-owned business, this is our way of giving back to those who need it.”

With COVID-19, there are families who are relying on this holiday tradition and Pannu said City Furniture is honoured and happy to help.

“Thank you to all the volunteers at the Salvation Army who make this dinner possible. Happy holidays from the entire City Furniture and Appliances team.”

Tamara Robinson, Salvation Army director of family services and community outreach, said the take-out dinners will be served out the door on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Read more: OUR HOMETOWN: Salvation Army’s new captains enjoying healthy lifestyle in Williams Lake

People will be encouraged to line up and tell the staff and volunteers how many people are in their household.

“I’m happy we are still able to provide a dinner,” Robinson said. “It’s sad we cannot have the usual big meal inside with music and camaraderie but it’s more important that people be fed.”

On Dec. 17 and 18 the Salvation Army delivered its Christmas hampers to everyone who had registered.

Robinson said she wanted to send out a special thank you to all the businesses that contacted her this year to sponsor a family.

Aiming to raise $72,000, the annual kettle campaign will continue until Dec. 24.

Read more: Salvation Army holiday kettle campaign gearing up


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsSalvation ArmyWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

City Furniture and Appliances donated 15 turkeys and all the trimmings for the Salvation Army Christmas dinner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

City Furniture and Appliances donated 15 turkeys and all the trimmings for the Salvation Army Christmas dinner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Operation Red Nose volunteers encouraging residents to ‘take the reigns’

Just Posted

Sam Saini, left, and Rami Pannu of City Furniture and Appliances, with a sampling of the food they donated for the Salvation Army’s upcoming Christmas takeout dinner, which Tari Davidge, third from left, food bank-co-ordinator and soup kitchen manager, and Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, say will be served on Wednesday, Dec. 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City Furniture provides ingredients for Williams Lake Salvation Army Christmas dinner

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions the meals will be served as take-out

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking information on an attempted robbery at a bank ATM Monday, Dec. 21 in Williams Lake. (RCMP logo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating attempted robbery at bank ATM

A victim was bear sprayed, but suspects did not get any money

Const. Martin Richard with Dog Creek elder Joyce Sampson. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake RCMP give gifts to Indigenous elders

Approximately 140 gifts wrapped and delivered by Indigenous Policing Services

Alexis Creek RCMP release details on the discovery of human remains off Highway 20 west of Williams Lake on Saturday, Dec. 19. (RCMP logo)
Human remains discovered west of Williams Lake believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt

Personal effects and clothing led investigators to believe that it was Quilt, said RCMP

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo - Northern Health)
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Prince George

Vaccine arrives at University Hospital of Northern British Columbia Dec. 21

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

Most Read