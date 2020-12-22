City Furniture provides ingredients for Williams Lake Salvation Army Christmas dinner

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions the meals will be served as take-out

Once again City Furniture and Appliances is providing all the food for the Williams Lake Salvation Army to cook a take-out Christmas dinner, something the business has been doing since opening in 2015.

“It is a tradition that started with our Quesnel store,” said owner Rami Pannu. “We are grateful to the community of Williams Lake as a locally-owned business, this is our way of giving back to those who need it.”

With COVID-19, there are families who are relying on this holiday tradition and Pannu said City Furniture is honoured and happy to help.

“Thank you to all the volunteers at the Salvation Army who make this dinner possible. Happy holidays from the entire City Furniture and Appliances team.”

Tamara Robinson, Salvation Army director of family services and community outreach, said the take-out dinners will be served out the door on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

People will be encouraged to line up and tell the staff and volunteers how many people are in their household.

“I’m happy we are still able to provide a dinner,” Robinson said. “It’s sad we cannot have the usual big meal inside with music and camaraderie but it’s more important that people be fed.”

On Dec. 17 and 18 the Salvation Army delivered its Christmas hampers to everyone who had registered.

Robinson said she wanted to send out a special thank you to all the businesses that contacted her this year to sponsor a family.

Aiming to raise $72,000, the annual kettle campaign will continue until Dec. 24.

