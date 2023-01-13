City, Downtown BIA soliciting public art proposals for Williams Lake

Ophelia Roderus, in front, is helped by her mom Christina Roderus, to add her handprint to the Rotary mural in downtown Williams Lake on Sept. 10, 2022. The city and Downtown Williams Lake BIA supported the mural with a grant in 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city and Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association are teaming up to offer $10,000 in grants to selected applicants for public art projects within city limits.

In 2022, the city and Downtown Williams Lake BIA formed a Williams Lake Public Art Committee including representatives from several local organizations to create a fair and impartial adjudication process for all artists to have their work considered for display in the community going forward.

Grants may be awarded together or separately depending on submissions received.

“We are excited to build on the success from our 2022 Rotary mural project honouring our community volunteers with another project that will showcase a positive aspect of our community,” said Sherry Yonkman, executive director of Downtown Williams Lake BIA.

Funds may be awarded for projects including, but not limited to, murals, sculptures, carvings or other public art works designed to be on display for a period of 10 years or more.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said the newly-elected council is proud to carry on the tradition of creating public art in the community.

“We look forward to seeing the selected project from the Williams Lake Public Art Committee this spring,” Rathor said.

“This is a great opportunity to continue to beautify our community with unique art pieces and we encourage artists from all mediums to apply for project funding,” said Venta Rutkauskas, adjudicator for the Williams Lake Public Art Committee and programs manager with the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2023. Application forms are available at: https://downtownwilliamslake.com/business-resources/public-art-funding-application/



