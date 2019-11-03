Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre staff at the Christmas Wish Breakfast Dec. 12, 2018, at Boston Pizza. The annual event raises and gathers gifts for families in need. Angie Mindus photo

Christmas Wish Breakfast set for Dec. 11

This breakfast is a great way for our community to give to local children in need during the holiday

We are excited to announce that our 14th Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Boston Pizza.

This breakfast is a great way for our community to give to local children in need during the holiday season.

The cost of the delicious buffet breakfast is either a cash donation or a new unwrapped toy brought at the time of the event. This is a very popular event and we ask that you make a reservation by calling the Child Development Centre at 250-392-4481.

Last year we welcomed over 800 guests and were able to collect and distribute almost 700 toys to families needing assistance. It is an amazing event for the whole community. Once the toys are counted and sorted at the Child Development Centre, local agencies and organizations are invited to come “shopping” for children in need.

With our breakfast partners Boston Pizza and the GOAT, we believe that every child’s Christmas should be happy and joyful. People really open their hearts at Christmas and we would not be able to do it without their donations. This event really shows how generous our little town is.

If you would like more information on the Christmas Wish Breakfast or would like to reserve a table please, once more, be sure to call the Child Development Centre at 250-392-4481.


