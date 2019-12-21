Christmas spirit live and well at a truck stop in Lac la Hache

‘We would like to give back to the community’

The toys up for grabs at the Hungry Bear Diner in Lac la Hache. (Submitted)

Christmas is coming to a truck stop in Lac la Hache.

Little Country Trucking is teaming up with the Hungry Bear Diner in Lac la Hache to bring an evening of holiday entertainment.

“As members of the trucking industry, we would like to give back to the community,” said Denise Little, who owns Little Country Trucking with her husband, Sam.

Anytime until end of day Dec. 21, those who visit the diner with children (12 and under), can have them enter their names in for a draw.

Boys will have a chance to win one of 13 model trucks and girls, one of 13 Breyer horses.

“We are hoping to bring some awareness to trucks and truck stops,” said Little.

“It’s a way for us to say, “Hey, we are here and this is what we do.”

On Dec. 21 from 3 p.m to 6:30 p.m., the public is invited to the diner for a spaghetti dinner and live music from Sam Little and others. There will be a colouring competition for the kids, a Christmas truck and Astronomy the Christmas horse and Santa Claus for photos.

“We will be drawing names roughly every 20 minutes throughout the event,” said Little.

Outside of the diner, the public can enjoy a bonfire with free hot chocolate and coffee.

“It’s going to be a very fun evening,” said Little.

