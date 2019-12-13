City Furniture owner Rami Pennu (left), employee Sam Saini donate the food for the upcoming Salvation Army Christmas Dinner which Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach and Lieutenant Dawn Butt, said makes the dinner possible each year. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Christmas comes early to the Salvation Army in Williams Lake

City Furniture has donated all the food for the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner

It is all about giving back, said City Furniture owner Rami Pennu of why she and her husband Jack donate the food for the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner each year.

“From my heart I feel like I’m helping those who cannot afford a dinner,” Pennu told the Tribune as she and coworker Sam Saini delivered 15 turkeys, 25 pounds of stuffing, potatoes, carrots and more to the Williams Lake Salvation Army. They will do the same thing in Quesnel.

“I like to give back and the Salvation Army helps us through the year too when they need to purchase appliances,” Pennu said.

“We even had a couple come in this week to buy a dishwasher and they told us they wanted to support our store because we help with the Christmas dinner at the Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Dawn Butt said they are very grateful for the partnership with City Furniture.

“Their willingness to sponsor us year after year is so great,” Butt said. “We wouldn’t be able to afford to put the Christmas Dinner on ourselves without it.”

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, said this year’s dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon and they are anticipating about 200 people.

“I think the numbers will be higher this year with some new families coming forward in need due to the closure of Mount Polley Mine and curtailments in the forest industry. There are more people suffering financially and emotionally, for sure.”

Volunteers are still needed to help with the dinner and everyone is welcome to attend, Robinson added.

Butt said they are also in need of kettle volunteers for all next week.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Williams Lake rallies to help with dog’s surgery costs

Just Posted

Williams Lake rallies to help with dog’s surgery costs

Dobby, 6, needs perineal hernia surgery, owner cannot afford the vet bill

MP Todd Doherty ‘disappointed’ with Conservative leader’s resignation

It came as a shock, Doherty told the Tribune

Interior First Nations announce emergency Mountain Caribou hunting ban in West Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in and Ulkatcho leaders say the ban is for First Nations and non-First Nations alike

Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

The acquisition of a parcel of land will enable the construction of a fire hall

Williams Lake Field Naturalists ready for 52nd annual Christmas bird count this Sunday

All lakecity birdwatchers are encouraged to contribute to this effort

VIDEO: More air-passenger rights go into effect this weekend

The first set of passenger rights arrived in mid-July in Canada

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Trudeau sets 2025 deadline to remove B.C. fish farms

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Wagon wheels can now be any size! B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Most Read