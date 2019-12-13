Christmas comes early to the Salvation Army in Williams Lake

City Furniture has donated all the food for the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner

City Furniture owner Rami Pennu (left), employee Sam Saini donate the food for the upcoming Salvation Army Christmas Dinner which Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach and Lieutenant Dawn Butt, said makes the dinner possible each year. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

It is all about giving back, said City Furniture owner Rami Pennu of why she and her husband Jack donate the food for the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner each year.

“From my heart I feel like I’m helping those who cannot afford a dinner,” Pennu told the Tribune as she and coworker Sam Saini delivered 15 turkeys, 25 pounds of stuffing, potatoes, carrots and more to the Williams Lake Salvation Army. They will do the same thing in Quesnel.

“I like to give back and the Salvation Army helps us through the year too when they need to purchase appliances,” Pennu said.

“We even had a couple come in this week to buy a dishwasher and they told us they wanted to support our store because we help with the Christmas dinner at the Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Dawn Butt said they are very grateful for the partnership with City Furniture.

“Their willingness to sponsor us year after year is so great,” Butt said. “We wouldn’t be able to afford to put the Christmas Dinner on ourselves without it.”

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, said this year’s dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon and they are anticipating about 200 people.

“I think the numbers will be higher this year with some new families coming forward in need due to the closure of Mount Polley Mine and curtailments in the forest industry. There are more people suffering financially and emotionally, for sure.”

Volunteers are still needed to help with the dinner and everyone is welcome to attend, Robinson added.

Butt said they are also in need of kettle volunteers for all next week.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter