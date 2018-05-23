CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch executive director Janice Breck (right) presents CMHA CAO Bev Gutray with a gift to thank her for coming to Williams Lake.

Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival

Locals enjoyed the opportunity last week to celebrate the Canadian Mental Health Association’s 100th anniversary while sampling some treats created by friends and supporters for a chocolate tasting festival.

Organized by CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch executive director Janice Breck, the event took place at the Seniors Activity Centre on Wednesday, May 16 and featured live music and a presentation by CMHA British Columbia chief executive officer Bev Gutray on the history of treating mental health in Canada.

“We are governed by our mandate which aims to help see that our society is mentally healthy people in a mentally healthy society,” Gutray said.

It was the concern about soldiers going off to the First World War that inspired the creation of CMHA.

“Men were going off to war, they were being taken into the army and they were concerned how mentally healthy they were to go to war.”

There was also a worry about shell shock of the soldiers returning home and not having the care they needed, in addition to immigrant issues after the war and some of the same discrimination problems faced today

The CMHA was founded by a physician Dr. Clarence Hincks in 1918. Gutray said the doctor was a great advocate because he was also a patient from time to time.

“He had the status of doctor and his experience with depression that allowed him to do what he did. He was the person who raised up the banner of mental health.”

In 1918 there was a tea party in the home of a supporter and $20,000 was raised, which would be a huge sum in 2018.

Gutray pointed to some tea packages on the tables at the chocolate festival that were created for the 100th anniversary of CMHA.

London Drugs paid for the cards for the four western provinces and Traditional Medicinal herbal teas donated 50,000 tea bags.

Inside the package there is a list of 10 tips for mental health.

They include: build confidence, eat right and keep fit, make time for family and friends, give and accept support, create a meaningful budget, volunteer, manage stress, find strength in numbers, identify and deal with moods, and learn to be patient with yourself.

The tea packages are in every CMHA branch office and at every London Drugs till where cashiers ask the customers if they want to make a donation toward CMHA.

Mayor Walt Cobb congratulated CMHA on its anniversary and said his wife Lynnette has volunteered with the organization for more than 20 years, to which the crowd gave a loud applause.

“I appreciate the work that mental health does for this community, and of course with what happened last year with the fires, they were inundated with calls,” Cobb said. “Thank you guys for what you do for us.”

Cobb said he hopes CMHA can get some more workers.

“What happened last year was pretty devastating for a lot of people,” Cobb added. “No matter where I go I get people asking me, ‘what’s going to happen this year?’ and we don’t know.”

Cobb was one of the chocolate judges and joked he would have to go on a diet because of it.

Gutray in turn acknowledged Cobb for how he handled the wildfires.

“I was in awe of you in the middle of your wildfire season,” she said. “You did such an amazing job on the news, about calming the community and giving reassurance. You are a real leader.”

Wayne Lucier, who works with CMHA as a homelessness outreach worker performed music as well as LeRae Haynes and Al Giddens.

Breck surprised everyone by closing out the evening with a solo performance of Tell your heart to beat again, by Danny Gokey, accompanied by pianist Heather Froese.

Previous story
Trash art project sees students reclaim wood from dump

Just Posted

Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival

Update: Union turns Mount Polley lockout into a strike

Mount Polley Mining Corporation’s labour agreement with United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 expired Dec. 31

Administrative changes on the way for SD27

School District 27 announced several new administrative appointments moving ahead

RCMP unit nets dozens of convictions in first year of operation

Insp. Pelley said the detachment’s number one priority is to reduce and prevent the impacts of violent crimes

Cariboo business supplies security UTVs for 44th G7 Summit

Spectra Power Sports (SPS) works with RCMP and CSIS

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Most Read

  • Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

    CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival