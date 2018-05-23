Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch executive director Janice Breck (right) presents CMHA CAO Bev Gutray with a gift to thank her for coming to Williams Lake.

Locals enjoyed the opportunity last week to celebrate the Canadian Mental Health Association’s 100th anniversary while sampling some treats created by friends and supporters for a chocolate tasting festival.

Organized by CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch executive director Janice Breck, the event took place at the Seniors Activity Centre on Wednesday, May 16 and featured live music and a presentation by CMHA British Columbia chief executive officer Bev Gutray on the history of treating mental health in Canada.

“We are governed by our mandate which aims to help see that our society is mentally healthy people in a mentally healthy society,” Gutray said.

It was the concern about soldiers going off to the First World War that inspired the creation of CMHA.

“Men were going off to war, they were being taken into the army and they were concerned how mentally healthy they were to go to war.”

There was also a worry about shell shock of the soldiers returning home and not having the care they needed, in addition to immigrant issues after the war and some of the same discrimination problems faced today

The CMHA was founded by a physician Dr. Clarence Hincks in 1918. Gutray said the doctor was a great advocate because he was also a patient from time to time.

“He had the status of doctor and his experience with depression that allowed him to do what he did. He was the person who raised up the banner of mental health.”

In 1918 there was a tea party in the home of a supporter and $20,000 was raised, which would be a huge sum in 2018.

Gutray pointed to some tea packages on the tables at the chocolate festival that were created for the 100th anniversary of CMHA.

London Drugs paid for the cards for the four western provinces and Traditional Medicinal herbal teas donated 50,000 tea bags.

Inside the package there is a list of 10 tips for mental health.

They include: build confidence, eat right and keep fit, make time for family and friends, give and accept support, create a meaningful budget, volunteer, manage stress, find strength in numbers, identify and deal with moods, and learn to be patient with yourself.

The tea packages are in every CMHA branch office and at every London Drugs till where cashiers ask the customers if they want to make a donation toward CMHA.

Mayor Walt Cobb congratulated CMHA on its anniversary and said his wife Lynnette has volunteered with the organization for more than 20 years, to which the crowd gave a loud applause.

“I appreciate the work that mental health does for this community, and of course with what happened last year with the fires, they were inundated with calls,” Cobb said. “Thank you guys for what you do for us.”

Cobb said he hopes CMHA can get some more workers.

“What happened last year was pretty devastating for a lot of people,” Cobb added. “No matter where I go I get people asking me, ‘what’s going to happen this year?’ and we don’t know.”

Cobb was one of the chocolate judges and joked he would have to go on a diet because of it.

Gutray in turn acknowledged Cobb for how he handled the wildfires.

“I was in awe of you in the middle of your wildfire season,” she said. “You did such an amazing job on the news, about calming the community and giving reassurance. You are a real leader.”

Wayne Lucier, who works with CMHA as a homelessness outreach worker performed music as well as LeRae Haynes and Al Giddens.

Breck surprised everyone by closing out the evening with a solo performance of Tell your heart to beat again, by Danny Gokey, accompanied by pianist Heather Froese.