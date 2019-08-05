Chimney Valley 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

Please come and join us at the sale, watch for our bright lime green club colors

The Chimney Valley 4-H Club

The Chimney Valley 4-H Club has been operating for 12 years. We currently have 32 friendly 4-H members with a wide variety of projects this year including; Cloverbuds, Beef, Sheep, Swine, Photography and Poultry. Whether you live on small property or large cattle ranch we welcome everyone and work together to help each other be successful.

You may have seen our members helping out around town or at the TRU Williams Lake Annual Gala where members are assigned to a job such as coat check, parking valet and holding doors for the guests and clean up.

The 4-H program offers so many opportunities for youth. The 4-H motto is “Learn to Do by Doing” and that is exactly what we do. So please come and join us at the 2019 Show and Sale. Watch for our bright lime green club colors and don’t hesitate to stop and say hello!

For more information on the Chimney Valley 4-H club please contact Amy Carson @ amycarson@xplornet.com.

See you Aug. 7-14 at the Williams Lake Stockyards, 4665 Cattle Drive!

Addyson Cullum

Hello. My name is Addyson Cullum and I am 12 years old; this is my third year in 4-H and I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H club. I am doing turkey again this year (I was the Reserve Champion Showman last year).

I am raising the breed Orlopp Bronze again this year and my turkey’s name is Jerry. I live on a little hobby farm with 10 chickens, 12 turkeys, two lambs, one dog and two cats.

I love 4-H because you get to learn about how to work as a team, how to public speak, judge different classes of animals, Achievement Day, meetings (were the kids make all the decisions!), fundraisers, Show and Sale and so much more!! 4-H really teaches you about work ethic because your animal depends on you for food, water, shelter and love, because if you don’t they could die of dehydration in the hot weather.

My lot number is #48, please come and check me out at the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale Aug. 8-12 for the shows and the 12th at 6 p.m. for the sale… bye for now, see you there!

Ashtynn Cullum

Hello. My name is Ashtynn Cullum, I am 11 years old, and this is my second year being able to do a market project; I chose lamb again. I am very excited about The 61st Annual Show and Sale. I have been working very hard with my animal and hope that each one of you that reads this come and check us out.

I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club and you will find me in the lamb section at Lot #47 if you would like to come check out my project. At Show and Sale there are five days of fun; we will be showing our animals from August 8th – 12th with the sale on the 12th at 6 p.m. There is one day of clean up which only club members will attend.

This year I made it very far in 4-H speeches. I first attended club speeches where I earned first place for juniors; my speech topic was about video games and the Bowron Lakes and that kids should get outside more often. After that I attended district speeches earning first place again, and after that I attended regional speeches earning a second place finish. That’s the furthest that juniors can go in speeches.

In our district we do lots of fun things like judging rallies, speeches, fundraisers, work bees and of course learn lots about our animals and other animals too.

My lamb’s name is Nibbles and my lamb and I have been working very hard. So once again I hope that each and every one of you come and check us out at the 61stAnnual Show & Sale!

Chelsia Weetman

My name is Chelsia Weetman, I’m 10 years old and this is my first year in 4-H. I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H club and doing Unit 1 photography as my project.

I live on Big Creek Ranch and love riding horses and helping around the ranch. My horses name is Pepper and she likes to go for rides. I enjoy taking pictures of our animals and wildlife.

I chose photography as my project this year because I like taking pictures and wanted to learn more about cameras and taking photographs. Also, I’m new to 4-H and am still learning all the different projects and what there is to do in 4-H. So far, I’m enjoying my first year in 4-H.

I will be bringing my photos to Show and Sale (Lot 71) August 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. See you there!

Cassandra Hill

My name is Cassandra Hill. I am 11 years old. This is my second year with a project. Last year I had a lamb named Loki but this year I have turkeys. Turkeys are hard. I had some that died but I learned a lot and now my turkeys are big. I walk them around and I can hug them. They really like it when I pick green stuff for them. My biggest one is called Tommen but he has a crooked toe. I am excited to Show my other big one. He is very quiet. I am excited for Show and Sale this year.

Brooke-Lynne Hill

My name is Brooke-Lynne Hill. This is my fourth year in 4-H but only my first doing a photography project. I enjoy photography and things in the art area. I do lots of art forms: music and drawing, as well as painting and photo taking. I find it super exciting to be able to show off my photos. I went into 4-H this year because I really enjoy it. This 4-H year has been especially exciting and fun due to the growth of my photo taking ability. My favourite stuff to take photos of are things like flowers, only because they have so much depth and character. Something that challenges me though are taking portraits, its hard to get proper angles and lighting. I hope you come out to support the arts at show and sale!

Adanna Nustad

Hello, my name is Adanna Nustad, I am a senior member, and president of the Chimney Valley 4-H club. I would like to invite you to the 61st annual Show and Sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards from August 8th- 12th. The sale is Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. with the Parade of Champions at 5:30 p.m. This year I am doing, for my second year, a market beef project.I bought my steer in the middle of November from Sunshine Ranch in Horsefly. My steer is a black Limousin/Angus and has been fed altwasser ration and hay since the day I got him. I had to switch to dairy ration for a short period of time because of the low amount that the feed store had. This year was different from last years calm steer because at the beginning of the year when I got my steer and started halter breaking him he was very aggressive. Now that I have worked with him more he has calmed down to the point where you wouldn’t think he was ever aggressive, he still has his moments but he has improved immensely. I hope to see all of the potential buyers at show and sale. See ya then!

Lane Carson

Hello, my name is Lane Carson and this is my third year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I enjoy 4-H because it is educational and I get to learn about animals while hanging out with my friends. We also help out in the community. I am raising a very handsome market hog named Simon. Simon is a Yorkshire with a long back and a large rump. In our pig pen we have four pigs, but he is by far the beast of them all. He is a healthy weight of 215 pounds as of July 14th. I estimate that he will be 250-260 pounds by Show and Sale, the perfect market weight. I hope that you come and enjoy the sale with me, Simon and the rest of the 4-H kids. Come look for me in the Chimney Valley swine alley Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards 4665 Cattle drive lot #44.

Ella Carson

Hello, my name is Ella Carson and this is my fifth year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I have a market lamb named Everest. He is a pure breed Hampshire. Being a Hampshire means his face is covered with wool. He looks like such a teddy bear. Everest has the most amazing eyes; they are dark brown with gold and black accents. Everest is long and very well muscled. When I got him, he was 70 pounds. On July 13 he was approximately 135 pounds. I hope to see you at this years 61st annual Show and Sale, which takes place Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards 4665 Cattle drive. Come by and see me, Ella Carson and Everest, lot #43.

Denzel Cote

My name is Denzel Cote from Chimney Valley 4-H Club I am 12 years old and this is my fourth year in 4-H . This year I have a mature cow, a heifer project, and two steer projects, a carcass steer which is entered in the PNE carcass competition and a market steer which will sell at Show & Sale. He is lot 45. My steer’s name is Signature and he is a Maine X steer I purchased from a family friend. He has been a great steer to raise and I expect he will be great to eat! My carcasses have always placed well in the results, my very first year I won Champion Carcass at the PNE, and they always are grade AAA. I am sure that my steers this year will be top quality beef as well. I am excited for Show & Sale, I hope that lots of people are able to come out and enjoy the show!

Dawson Spady

My name is Dawson Spady. I am 10 years old and this is my second year in 4-H. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-h club with a lot of my friends from school. I have shown cattle with my family since I was four but I really like being old enough for 4-H and have my own 4-H steer! I have a market steer and a carcass steer, a heifer and a cow calf pair for my projects. My carcass steer is entered at the PNE and my market steer is Lot #69 selling at Show and Sale. He is a Maine X steer and his name is Nightmare. Nightmare is really cool and has been lots of fun to raise. He is pretty quiet so training him was not too bad except that he licks me a lot! I think he looks pretty meaty and should be a great carcass.

Blaine Huffman

Hello. My name is Blaine Huffman. I am eight years old and this is my second year as a Cloverbud. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I have been learning about a variety of projects. Next year I will be a junior member and think I will take a steer as my first project.

The Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale starts on Aug. 8 and goes until Aug. 12. We would love to show you our animals so come on up to the Stockyards and have a look around.

Cassidy Huffman

Hello. My name is Cassidy Huffman. I am 10 years old and this is my first year in 4-H. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. My project is photography. The Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale is Aug. 8-12. The Parade of Champions is Monday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Come on up and check it out.

Kacey Huffman

Hello. My name is Kacey Huffman. I am 12 years old and this is my third year in 4-H. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. My project is a homegrown market steer named Stetson. He is from our ranch, 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. He is a Black Angus and he weighs approximately 1,250 pounds.

The Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale is Aug. 8-12. The Parade of Champions is Monday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and sale starting at 6:30 p.m. I would love to see you there!

Jenna Feeley

Hello. My name is Jenna Feeley and I am 19 years old. I have been in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club for two years and this is my second year with a market steer. This year my steer’s name is Sue.

I’ll tell you it’s not easy for a steer named Sue, but this big fella is making the best of it. He loves to be led around and go on walks. He’s got great coverage, a nice build and will have you licking your lips, during and after the sale.

Sue is great but he does require a lot of time and work.

Please stop by and show your appreciation for myself and all of my fellow 4-H members’ hard work.

This year is the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. This year the sale is on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. So please stop by and say hi to Sue and I, and place a bid on a tasty animal. Lot #50.

Brayden Feeley

Hello. My name is Brayden Feeley. I am 16 years old. This is my first year in 4-H with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. My project is a market steer. My steer’s name is Anything but Sue.

You can call him Bill, or George or anything but Sue. This young fella loves getting washed and going for walks. He is a Charolais steer with a good top line and wide hips. He looks tasty and is going to be even tastier by show and sale.

I hope to see you at this year’s 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. The sale is Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Please stop by to support the work put into the projects of all 4-H members. Stop by the Chimney Valley 4-H pen and say hi to Anything but Sue and myself. We will be Lot #49.

Kolby Camille

My name is Kolby Camille and I am 14 years old. I’ve been in 4-H for eight years. I have been enjoying all the 4-H functions with my club. This year I have a market steer. He is a Hereford Angus X. He will be around 1,350 pounds at Show and Sale. I got him from my Granny and Papa’s ranch at the 150 Mile. I’d like to thank ARM (Alkali Resource Management) for buying my steer last year. I’d like to invite everyone to come take a walk through our show and sale. See you there!

Kody Camille

Hi. My name is Kody Camille and I’m 11 years old. This is my fourth year in 4-H. I really enjoy 4-H. I’m our club safety officer and my project is Market Swine. I purchased her from my cousins Rolly and Sheri Mailhot. My swine’s name is Squeak and she is a Berkshire X. At Show and Sale I think she will weigh 220 pounds. I’d like to thank ARM (Alkali Resource Management) for purchasing my 2018 swine. Come find me and I’ll show you around our show and sale.

Kelsey Camille

My name is Kelsey Camille and I’m a Cloverbud. This is my second year in 4-H. I have been having fun with my club. I’m super excited for the Show and Sale. Next year I’ll be a junior member and I plan on taking a steer or photography project. Hope to see you at our Show and Sale.

Austyn Waters

Hi. My name is Austyn Waters. I am 15 years old and this is my second year in 4-H and I am with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I would have liked to do a sheep or steer project this year but we do not have enough property to raise either of them.

I have chosen to do Photography again this year because I like what the 4-H program has to offer me. I am really looking forward to show and sale in August at the Stockyards and would like to invite everyone to come down to see all the projects 4-H offers.

Ryan Roberts

My name is Ryan Roberts. I am Lot #65 this year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my 12th year in 4-H and I have had a really good time this year.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me in 4-H. With your help, I am able to go to college in Alberta this fall. This past spring, I was able to take the calving course by Dr. Hawkes and then I got to work calving heifers and cows all spring. My project this year is a Black Angus steer, who I named Lez. I bought him from our home ranch last fall and he is finishing really well. I hope you all can come down to Show and Sale. The barn is open to everyone Aug. 8-12. The steer’s show on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Will Roberts

I am Will Roberts, Lot #66. I am 13 years old and I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my eighth year in 4-H. This year I am bringing back Bella, my heifer from last year as a cow calf pair. I chose to raise another heifer and named her Felicia and I have a market steer named Johnny. All my projects are Black Angus and raised on our ranch. The last two years I won Grand Champion Showmanship at District Show and Sale. Come down and watch all the members compete to be this year’s winners.

Sawyer Romaniuk

Hi. My name is Sawyer Romaniuk. I am 11 years old and a junior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my third year in 4-H and my second Beef Project.

This year I will be showing my Black Angus X market steer named ‘Buster.’ I purchased Buster from neighbour Rob Herrick at the Bar over H6 Ranch. I expect him to be over 1,300 pounds at sale! This year I chose another big, strong Ranch Steer and he is filling out very nicely.

4-H has been great and helped me find my passion for cows, plus I love hanging out in the barn with all my animals.

Come on down to the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale and look for Sawyer (Lot #64). Buster and I will be waiting to see you and say “Hello!”

Paige Romaniuk

My name is Paige Romaniuk. I am 13 years old and a junior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my fourth year in 4-H and my second Beef Project. In previous years my projects have included Swine, Horse and Small Engines. This year I have decided to show my trio of Lavender Orpington Chickens.

My sale project this year is my market steer named Chandler. I purchased from our neighbour Rob Herrick at Bar over H6 Ranch. Chandler is a Black Angus/Hereford Cross. “He is one stocky boy!” I guarantee he has been raised with only the best care.

4-H has a special place in my heart. I love working with animals and hanging out with all my 4-H friends. Come down to the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 8-12. Chandler and I are Lot #63. See you there!

Cali Jorde

Hi. My name is Cali Jorde. I am 14 years old and this is my third year with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I am so excited for show and sale this year. This will be my second year selling a turkey. It consists of showing my two Orlopp Bronze hens and selling my Tom. I chose to do turkey this year again because I had so much fun last year raising and selling my poultry project.

Please come to the Stockyards in Williams Lake at 4655 Cattle Dr. from Aug. 8-12 and check out my beautiful Tom “George.” I hope to see you there!

Alaya Stafford

Hello. My name is Alaya Stafford. I am 11 years old and I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my first year doing the market steer project. I am lot #62.

I joined 4-H to learn more about our family’s herd and everything we do on our ranch at home. I also really wanted to be a part of 4-H because some of my friends were and loved doing it.

I have worked really hard training my market steer Marty! I made an extra effort to work with Marty every day so that he will walk nicely for me in the show ring. I’m so excited to take my steer to fair! Please come to our Show and Sale on Aug. 8-12.

Parker Sokolan

Hello. My name is Parker Sokolan. I am 16 years old and this year is my ninth year in 4-H and my seventh year doing a market steer. For my previous years I have done market lamb, small engines, and market steer. My steer is named DUke and is real nice steer with a very good personality.

I would really like my hard work appreciated so, if you don’t mind, please stop by the Williams Lake Stockyards and take a look at Duke at the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale. We will be there from Aug. 8-12. The sale is on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Maybe even bid on my steer, lot #68, or other great animals. See you then! Thank you!

Karena Sokolan

Hello. My name is Karena Sokolan and I am 18 years old. I have been in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club for 12 years and this is my ninth year with a market steer. This year my steer’s name is Nemo.

Nemo has a pushy personality but loves to exercise which keeps him in top shape for the market. He has an exceptional loin and satisfying coverage that will make your mouth water. He’s got a great build but will steal your heart before he steals all the room on your plate!

Nemo is amazing but he is a lot of work. If you would like to appreciate all my hard work and many other members’ hard work. Please stop by for the 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 8-12. The sale is on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. So please come, enjoy yourself, and bid on Nemo: lot #67.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

My name is Addyson Cullum and I am 12 years old. This year I am raising a turkey

My name is Ashtynn Cullum, I am 11 years old, and this is my second year being able to do a market project; I chose lamb again.

My name is Chelsia Weetman, I’m 10 years old and this is my first year in 4-H. I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H club and doing Unit 1 photography as my project.

My name is Cassandra Hill. I am 11 years old. This is my second year with a project. Last year I had a lamb named Loki but this year I have turkeys.

My name is Brooke-Lynne Hill. This is my fourth year in 4-H but only my first doing a photography project.

Hello, my name is Adanna Nustad, I am a senior member, and president of the Chimney Valley 4-H club.

Hello, my name is Lane Carson and this is my third year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I enjoy 4-H because it is educational and I get to learn about animals while hanging out with my friends.

Hello, my name is Ella Carson and this is my fifth year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. I have a market lamb named Everest.

My name is Denzel Cote from Chimney Valley 4-H Club I am 12 years old and this is my fourth year in 4-H.

My name is Dawson Spady. I am 10 years old and this is my second year in 4-H.

Hello. My name is Blaine Huffman. I am eight years old and this is my second year as a Cloverbud.

Hello. My name is Cassidy Huffman. I am 10 years old and this is my first year in 4-H.

My name is Alaya Stafford. I am 11 years old and I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club.

I am Will Roberts, Lot #66. I am 13 years old and I am part of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club.

My name is Ryan Roberts. I am Lot #65 this year in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my 12th year in 4-H and I have had a really good time this year.

My name is Jenna Feeley and I am 19 years old. This year my steer’s name is Sue.

Hi. My name is Sawyer Romaniuk. I am 11 years old and a junior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my third year in 4-H and my second Beef Project.

My name is Kelsey Camille and I’m a Cloverbud. This is my second year in 4-H.

Hello. My name is Brayden Feeley. I am 16 years old. This is my first year in 4-H with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club.

My name is Cali Jorde. I am 14 years old and this is my third year with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club.

My name is Austyn Waters. I am 15 years old and this is my second year in 4-H and I am with the Chimney Valley 4-H Club.

My name is Paige Romaniuk. I am 13 years old and a junior member of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. This is my fourth year in 4-H and my second Beef Project.

My name is Kolby Camille and I am 14 years old. I’ve been in 4-H for eight years. I have been enjoying all the 4-H functions with my club.

Hi. My name is Kody Camille and I’m 11 years old. This is my fourth year in 4-H. I really enjoy 4-H. I’m our club safety officer and my project is Market Swine.

Hello. My name is Kacey Huffman. I am 12 years old and this is my third year in 4-H. I am in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club. My project is a homegrown market steer named Stetson.

My name is Karena Sokolan and I am 18 years old. I have been in the Chimney Valley 4-H Club for 12 years and this is my ninth year with a market steer.