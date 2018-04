The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Chimney and Felker Lakes Community Hall

The Chimney Lake Green Jacket Golf Tournament is always a popular event at Firemen’s Fairways. This May, the Chimney an Felker Lake Landholders Association is hosting its annual general meeting. (Photo submitted)

The Chimney and Felker Lake Landholders Association (CFLLA) is hosting its annual general meeting coming up Thursday, May 17.

The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Chimney and Felker Lakes Community Hall.

Agenda items include: a proposal for the hall renovation and changes to its constitution for the new Societies Act.

For more information contact Rusty Rustemeyer by phone at 250-392-3985 or by e-mail at dtrusty9@telus.net.