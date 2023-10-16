Children’s home in Indonesia focus of fundraiser in Williams Lake

Couple who volunteer at Griya Shekinah children’s home to host a fundraiser for the facility Oct. 21

Jim and Terry Hathaway in Indonesia at a Youth with a Mission Children’s Home in Lombok, Indonesia. (Photo submitted)

Jim and Terry Hathaway returned in the spring from over six months in Indonesia at a children’s home and are planning their return for another winter.

This is routine for the couple, who had been spending six months in Lombok, Indonesia volunteering at a home for children from poor rural families.

Their winter volunteer work was interrupted by the pandemic, but last year the couple was able to resume their annual winter journey.

The Williams Lake pair taught conversational English, sponsored family fun days, encouraged the children with school work and supported the students at the Griya Shekinah children’s home during their time in the southeast asian country. Known to the children at the home as “Oma” and “Opa,” they said they try to help provide familial support and atmosphere during their six month visits.

“We are part of their family,” said Jim, adding “our heart is there.”

Families unable to feed or pay to educate their children can send them to the home for housing, food and an education. But the children are often from remote, rural communities, with little connection to larger centres like Lombok.

Families may not see their children for five years at a time, conversing with them via weekly video chats and regular social media messages. Parents agree to send their children on the understanding they will be able to learn to read and write in the national language of Bahasa, which most arrive not speaking at all. The ultimate goal is also to graduate from university, which the Hathaways said many end up attending on full scholarship with the education from the home.

For the sixth year, the Hathaways will be hosting a fundraising dinner, auction and evening of entertainment in Williams Lake towards Project Build, aimed at raising not only operating funds for the home, but also at raising money to build another dormitory to provide accommodation for more young people to stay at the home.

The fundraiser will be Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Calvary Church at 625 Carson Drive. For tickets, to donate auction items or make a tax-deductable donation contact Terry or Jim at 250-398-9180 or 250-267-4405.

The goal is to raise $10,000 for Project Build, to provide repairs, food, medical, schooling, and potentially support for families.

Both Hathaways plan to return to Lombok, Indonesia in January 2024 to assist with the programs and projects at the home.

The couple is partnering with Youth with a Mission (YWAM) Society, a Christian faith-based organization which provides the tax-deductable receipts.

All money raised goes towards the home and programs excepting any administrative costs associated with YWAM.

Jim has been going to Indonesia since 1986, and the couple has been going together since 2011.

READ MORE: Williams Lake aid workers seek community support to help rebuild in Indonesia

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Charity and Donationsfundraiser