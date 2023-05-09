Children’s Festival to return to Boitanio Park in Williams Lake May 28

Mary Forbes walks around the Easter festival giving children such as Liam and Mila Tischendorf a chance to visit with her pet rooster. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mary Forbes walks around the Easter festival giving children such as Liam and Mila Tischendorf a chance to visit with her pet rooster during the 2022 Children’s Festival. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Women’s Contact Society will be once again hosting the Children’s Festival for children and families at Boitanio Park in Williams Lake.

On May 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the park will be filled with bouncy castles, art stations, and games, and booths hosted by the various agencies in the community providing services and supports for caregivers with children zero to eight years old. They will be showcasing their services, which include a number of free play groups for all manner of play-based learning.

A magician, music and dancing will also be on the stage in the park and everything will be free, with the exception of some food vendors.

Carrie McCormack, program coordinator for the Women’s Contact Society is helping organize the event and said it is made possible through the support of the Cariboo Regional District and city of Williams Lake via the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and local businesses.

READ MORE: Community events coming up in Williams Lake May 5-23

READ MORE: Go By Bike Week declared for Williams Lake May 29 to June 2

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsWilliams Lake