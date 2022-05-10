Children’s bike rodeo set for Sunday, May 15 in Williams Lake

Hannah, Hayley and Rylee Duff put their bike skills to the test at Dallas Ruyter’s station during the annual bike rodeo in WIlliams Lake last year. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city is partnering with several local organizations to host the popular annual bike rodeo Sunday, May 15 at a new location.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this free event once again at full capacity to youth in the community,” says Emma Davidson, Child and Youth Recreation Coordinator. “Bring a bike and a helmet, and come ready to ride.”

The bike rodeo will take place in the back parking lot at the Cariboo Memorial Complex this year, and is geared toward children of all ages who can ride tricycles or bicycles. Its goal is to promote safe bicycling habits to reduce riding accidents involving youth.

At the event, a series of stations will provide participants an opportunity to learn correct riding skills and techniques. The emphasis for riders is to learn how to control their bicycle. Some stations will teach and enforce proper hand signalling and traffic safety skills, while others will focus on safely stopping, turning, trail etiquette and more. One of the stations will even include a safety inspection on participants’ bikes and equipment.

While registration for the bike rodeo is free, space is limited. Participants are asked to preregister to secure one of six following available time slots: 10 to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m., 11 to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 to noon, noon to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 1 p.m. Registration is at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration.

“Rider and bike safety is the theme but, ultimately, we want the Bike Rodeo to be all about fun, getting children active and outdoors, and helping them to enjoy this great opportunity we have to recreate on bikes in and around Williams Lake,” Davidson says.

The CMRC is partnering with several local organizations to host the Bike Rodeo: Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, KidSport Williams Lake, Citizens on Patrol, the Williams Lake RCMP, the Williams Lake Cycling Club and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS) and its “Bikes for All” project.

The CCCS Bikes for All project aims to recycle gently-used bicycles, offering them at no cost to residents. Anyone in need of a bicycle can contact the CCCS by calling 250-398-7929 or emailing coordinator@conservationsociety.ca.

