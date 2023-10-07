Children, parents enjoy 3 Year Old Roundup in Williams Lake

Lucy, left, Alma and Genesis enjoy an activity at the 3 Year Old Round Up held Saturday, Sept. 23 in Marie Sharpe Elementary School gym. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake library technician and branch assistant Darren Smith reads a book with Liam Hawkes during the 3 Year Old Roundup held Saturday, Sept. 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kohan Linklater enjoys colouring with felt pens at the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre table during the 3 Year Old Roundup Saturday, Sept. 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Makoto Tamosetis rides a pig at the 3 Year Old Roundup held Saturday, Sept. 23 at Marie Sharpe Elementary School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ainsley Oxtoby has some fun with stickers at the Denisqi Service Society table during the 3 Year Old Roundup Saturday, Sept. 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Beulah Smith is an Early Learning Coordinator for School District 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Three-year-olds were the focus of an early childhood event held Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Marie Sharpe Elementary School gym.

School District 27 Early Learning Coordinator Beulah Smith said the 3 Year Old Roundup provides an opportunity for the children to participate in developmental screening activities.

Halfway through the morning about 30 three-year-olds had participated.

Holding it at Marie Sharpe was new.

In previous years it was in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Parents milled around with their children to the various booths and the children had a page to add stickers from each booth they visited.

Smith said community service providers appreciate the roundup because they can network.

“It gives us that opportunity. It is effective not to duplicate services and supports a healthier community practice,” she said.

StrongStart BC programs in Williams Lake were expected to start the week of Sept. 25 throughout the district.

They are being offered at Marie Sharpe, Cataline, 150 Mile House, Horsefly, Lac La Hache, Mile 108, 100 Mile, Forest Grove and Horse Lake schools.

The program at Mountview is pending as applicants are being interviewed to run the program there, Smith said.

She noted the Ministry of Education continues to find that StrongStart makes a difference because children and families form a relationship with the school before Kindergarten.

“StrongStart does an incredible job of helping with the success of Kindergarten programs too.”

