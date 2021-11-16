Child Development Centre moves forward with Christmas events for those in need

The Yuletide Dinner and Christmas Wish Breakfast events will look different this year

Longstanding Christmas traditions to help those less fortunate in Williams Lake and area will continue this holiday season, however, there will be changes in the way they are delivered due to the pandemic.

The Child Development Centre and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul will be providing a drive-thru/take-out style turkey dinner at the Sacred Heart School parking lot on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in place of the usual sit-down Yuletide Dinner event.

A donation of $12 feeds an individual and $60 provides for a family of four. Monetary donations for any of the CDC’s Christmas events are accepted at the CDC front desk, 690 Second Avenue North, with cheques made payable to the Child Development Centre, or online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/52814.

Vanessa Riplinger, executive director of the CDC noted many children and families are suffering from the ongoing pandemic and cancelling the Yuletide dinner just wasn’t an option.

“Many children and families are fighting their toughest battles every day; we witness it firsthand at the Child Development Centre (CDC) and the stress of the pandemic situation has had inexpressible impacts for so many,” Riplinger noted, adding they wanted to bring some Holiday joy along with their community partners, St Vincent de Paul, Boston Pizza and The Goat.

The Christmas Wish Breakfast, though an extremely popular, buffet-style event, will also not be able

to run in the same capacity. This year, along with the CDC’s partner Boston Pizza, Riplinger said they are excited to host a

toy drive that will enable them to collect toys for children in need this Christmas by offering $5 Boston Pizza coupons in return for donations of new, unwrapped toys dropped off at either Boston Pizza or the Child Development Centre until Dec. 10, 2021.

”Everyone is in need of a little happiness right now and these events are a way for the community to give back during Christmas. It will be hard to measure up to the fun that the breakfast and dinner provide, but it is still possible to bring Christmas spirit to the children and youth of the Cariboo Chilcotin,” said Riplinger.

“Thank you again for opening your generous hearts and supporting children and families facing a challenging time now more than ever. Wishing you a beautiful, safe holiday season and a New Year full of peace, health, and happiness.”

