Chilcotin Road students get in Olympic spirit

Students at Chilcotin Road Elementary School enjoyed an afternoon outside Thursday with an Olympic Fun Day.

Held to coincide with National Flag of Canada Day, teacher Rachel Davis designed several fun Olympic-themed events for students to take part in: a crazy carpet distance challenge, a skeleton scooter race, a craft station, a co-operative cross-country skiing course and a dogsled buddy race.

“The purpose is to give the kids a taste of Olympic activities in a modified format and bring the school and all students together while working with their ready buddies,” Davis said.

Chilcotin Road elementary teacher Rachel Davis (left) explains the rules of the dogsled buddy race to competitors at the school Thursday.

Chilcotin Road elementary students take part in a snow curling game Thursday afternoon.

Chilcotin Road elementary Grade 5 student Preston Sigsworth (front) leads his team in the co-operative cross-country skiing race Thursday at the school.

Grade 6 student Caen Passeri leads the way in the co-operative cross-country skiing race as helper Owen Deverson (left) and education assistant Lisa Ruyter (right).

