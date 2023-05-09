Chilcotin Road students build trail, opportunities in school’s backyard

Tom Schoen, top centre, talks to Chilcotin Road Elementary students about trail building tools, safety and techniques at a workshop on May 1, 2023. (Jane Wellburn photo)

Students at Chilcotin Road Elementary School were learning about trail building and putting those skills to use on May 1.

Jane Wellburn, with the parent advisory council (PAC) for the school helped arrange a day of hands-on lessons from local trail builders at First Journey Trails.

Thomas Schoen, owner of First Journey Trails, donated the workshop and brought along his employee Adéle Nicolas, a master planner.

Between Woodland Drive/Westridge subdivision and Chilcotin Road Elementary School, there is an existing trail pathway, but it is in need of significant improvements in order for students to be able to rely on it to get to and from the school. Students helped wheel loads of crushed gravel, dig drainage channels, and rake and clear the upper section of this trail.

“While our city boasts world-class mountain-biking trails in five surrounding networks, bike commuting poses many challenges,” Said Schoen.

The short connector trail was identified as an opportunity to enable more active travel to and from the school.

“This approach presents a cost-effective means of expanding cycling routes and promoting active transportation in our community,” said Schoen.

Tom Schoen, top left, takes some Chilcotin Road Elementary students out to see trail work in progress being done by fellow students on May 1, 2023. (Jane Wellburn photo)

Students from the Grades 4 through Grade 6 classes were asked if they wanted to participate in the trail work, and Schoen and Nicolas gave the students instruction in tools, safety, and trail building techniques.

Some students chose to stay all day, and Wellburn said it was impressive how much was accomplished by the approximately 25 volunteers.

Younger grades then were able to come through and see the trail and improvements and hear from Schoen about the tools of the trade as well.

The lower part of the trail still needs significant work, including machine work, in order to be usable and Wellburn said the PAC will continue to look for volunteers and fundraise to hopefully eventually help make the route both walkable and bikeable for students and the community.

She said the trail would not only help support active travel to and from school but also open up nature education opportunities.

Another work bee is planned for May 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

