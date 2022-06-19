Chilcotin Road and Gun Club host 51st annual trap shoot

Weather was perfect for the event

Novice .22 shoot winners Rune Eidse (left to right), Journey Carlson-Campbell and Meakin Carlson-Campbell.jpg. (Photo submitted)

The 51st BC Forest Service Trap Shoot was held at Alexis Creek’s Chilcotin Rod and Gun Club Range on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at our normal time of year and better than normal weather.

The turnout with 60 shooters comprised of 12 five-person shotgun trap and skeet teams, and individual .22 calibre rifle shooters was enough to have a great event.

Alexis Creek and Williams Lake staff from the Cariboo-Chilcotin District of the B.C. Ministry of Forests, organized the event and the Ravens unit crew setup the tables, chairs and other equipment.

Malcolm Cattanach was range master/instructor for the ladies and youths .22 shoot.

The 100 mile House Longshots was the highest scoring trap and skeet team and awarded the Jack Lynn Memorial Trophy. The Quesnel Quality team were George Ostoforoff, Malcolm Cattanach, Dan Dobson, Jim McLean and Rob Mcinash, scored 93 out of a possible 125 points.

Dan Dobson was the Top Gun with a 23 out of 25. Kara Ware was the female Top Gun with 10 out of 25.

Casey Cavers was the last man standing on the first Annie Oakley trap shoot line.

George Ostoforoff triumphed on the second Annie Oakley line.

The .22 calibre rifle shooting winners, listed first to third, were, Patty Menning, Jo Fosbery and Bronte Dureaut, Andrea Robinson, Helena Marken, Allison Groll all tied for third. For the women, Journey Carlson-Campbell and Rune Eidse tied for first and, Meakin Carlson-Campbell in second for the youth.

Team “Quesnel Trigger Fingers” won a hard fought battle for the lowest-score trophy, the Broken Shotgun and Bronte Dureault won the 176th fastest gun trophy.

Quesnel Trigger Fingers Allison Groll (from left) Bronte Durealt, Nichole Strand and Hannah Strand (Christine Hamilton not pictured) complete at Alexis Creek trap shoot. (Photo submitted)