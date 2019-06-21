Corine McEachen (from left) is presented with the keys to her new car as the winner of this year’s Dry Grad Raffle from Cariboo GM staff inlcuding Graham Hugill, Carrie Benastick, Doug Sales, Marilee Moody-Vickers, Rick White and Cathy Poole as well as Sheila Boehm (from Dry Grad) and Roger Gysel of HUB Insurance Brokers.
Donated by HUB Insurance Brokers and Cariboo GM, the car, a 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS, is valued at $12,050.
All proceeds from the raffle went towards supporting Dry Grad.
Chevy Spark presented to 2019 Dry Grad raffle winner
Cariboo GM and HUB Insurance Brokers donated the car
Corine McEachen received the keys to her brand new car recently.
McEachen won a 2019 Chevy Spark after purchasing a last minute Dry Grad raffle ticket.
