Cheesecake and You a delectable afternoon

Greg Sabatino photo Linda McGregor-Hurry (from left), Shirley Pehota, Nola Jarvis, Alma Landsdowne, Jessie Robertson-Phillips and Gerry Gebert enjoy the delicious cheesecake while waiting for the fashion show to begin.

A sold-out crowd delighted in cheesecake and an array of cheery dresses during the Cheesecake and You event on Jan. 28.

The fundraiser, hosted by the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre raised $900 for the local OAPO.

Many took advantage of the opportunity to try out some tasty strawberry cheesecake and socialize for part of the afternoon, which finished with a fashion show displaying dresses and clothing from BFF Fashions and Brides & Belles.

Ten models of varying ages sashayed and strutted around the hall showing a variety of different aesthetics including full out evening ware, to more informal outfits.

“The fashion show was a rousing success,” said Brides and Belles owner and organizer Kimberly Futcher. “The cheesecake with strawberries was incredible.”

Maurice Forseille celebrated his 80th birthday at the Cheesecake and You event, receiving balloons and a birthday boy ribbon for becoming an octogenarian.

Pat Cassidy (left), Tillie Knowles, Cecilia Newman and Penny Doherty enjoy conversation over a cup of tea while awaiting the fashion show.

Rossy Salazar strikes a pose as she enters during the fashion show. Shane Innes photo

Shane Innes photos Rosy Salazar (left) and Vonna Underhill each showcase one of the many dresses from BFF Fashions and Brides and Belles.

Shane Innes photo Raelyn Howarth was the youngest of the models to take to the catwalk at the event.

Shane Innes photo Leanna Gasser shows off a beautiful red gown that turned heads at the Cheesecake and You event, one of many the models showcased at the event.

Shane Innes photo Tina Derksen takes to the stage and struts her stuff as she models a knee length dress through the building.

Aleah Schwalm displays a gorgeous gold and black evening gown. Shane Innes photo.