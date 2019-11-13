Karl and Reta Seibert donate $2,000 to Richard Nelson of the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust recently. Nelson said the donation is greatly appreciated and will go toward the purchase of specialized beds for babies in distress in the maternity ward at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Angie Mindus photo

Charitable donations help Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Karl and Reta Seibert make generous annual donation

For four years now, Karl and Reta Seibert have been making annual contributions to the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust (CFHT) to help CFHT enhance the medical equipment at the local hospital.

“I believe in it and the town has been good to us,” Karl Seibert said of why he donates. “We need the services and the equipment here. And having good equipment helps keep doctors here.”

The $2,000 donation brings their donated amount over the years to $7,500.

Richard Nelson of the CFHT said trust volunteers are now gearing up for its annual gala, which will bring in more than $100,000.

“This is going to be our biggest year yet,” Nelson said of money raised from the gala.

Read More: Hospital gala amazes and surprises, surpassing fundraising goals

The popular event in the lakecity, the gala is already sold out with a wait list. The event is scheduled to take place at the Sacred Heart Hall later this month and is an Italian theme.

With funds raised in the community, the CFHT has been able to purchase two CT scanners, two state-of-the-state mammography units, and echo-cardiogram and now, this year, two specialized beds for the maternity ward valued at $80,000.

