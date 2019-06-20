Changes on the way for Blue Lake Family Campground

Evelyn will be closing the campground as of July 2, 2019

After 33 years in business at Blue Lake Family Resort campground, Evelyn Mattie has announced at the age of 86 she is retiring and selling the resort.

“I feel sad to close it down,” said Mattie this week as she prepares to leave to care for a sick family member, and also retire.

“I want to let people know. I don’t want people to come up that road and find it closed.”

Evelyn and her husband Gerry Mattie took over the Blue Lake Family Resort in the summer of 1986.

Evelyn is known for cooking for a large group of family and friends, with her favourite pastime at the lake organizing a potluck for her seasonal campers.

Read More: Camping with ‘No Reservations’ in BC’s Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Evelyn will be closing the campground as of July 2, 2019. She is welcoming seasonal campers, who pay for the whole season of camping and do small duties such as remove their own garbage, clean outhouses and take care of their own sites on a regular basis.

“Evelyn has a fascinating story about her time at Blue Lake,” said seasonal camper Terry Hathaway. “She and the resort are a true historical part of the Cariboo. We, as seasonal campers at Blue Lake wish Evelyn all the best and we just hope we’re able to stay on as campers here at Blue Lake in the future.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Evelyn Mattie, 86, of the Blue Lake Family Resort campground, north of Williams Lake is retiring.

Previous story
BC Angel Dresses calls on Williams Lake seamstresses this Saturday
Next story
VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Just Posted

Police asking assistance to locate missing Williams Lake man

Ryan Terrien was last seen on Monday, June 17, and could be in Kamloops

Changes on the way for Blue Lake Family Campground

Evelyn will be closing the campground as of July 2, 2019

UPDATE: One adult, three children recovering after single vehicle rollover near Alkali Lake

Injured person was flown out by helicopter

BC Angel Dresses calls on Williams Lake seamstresses this Saturday

Bring your sewing machines and able hands to the Elks Hall Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Father’s Day Bike Jam in Boitanio Park a hit for cycling club

The event was focused on family, with no competition involved

VIDEO: Carey Price brings young fan to tears after surprising him at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Most Read