Changes on the way for Blue Lake Family Campground

After 33 years in business at Blue Lake Family Resort campground, Evelyn Mattie has announced at the age of 86 she is retiring and selling the resort.

“I feel sad to close it down,” said Mattie this week as she prepares to leave to care for a sick family member, and also retire.

“I want to let people know. I don’t want people to come up that road and find it closed.”

Evelyn and her husband Gerry Mattie took over the Blue Lake Family Resort in the summer of 1986.

Evelyn is known for cooking for a large group of family and friends, with her favourite pastime at the lake organizing a potluck for her seasonal campers.

Evelyn will be closing the campground as of July 2, 2019. She is welcoming seasonal campers, who pay for the whole season of camping and do small duties such as remove their own garbage, clean outhouses and take care of their own sites on a regular basis.

“Evelyn has a fascinating story about her time at Blue Lake,” said seasonal camper Terry Hathaway. “She and the resort are a true historical part of the Cariboo. We, as seasonal campers at Blue Lake wish Evelyn all the best and we just hope we’re able to stay on as campers here at Blue Lake in the future.”

