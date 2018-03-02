Centurion celebrated in lakecity

A Williams Lake resident celebrated turning 100 years old this week, with friends, family and even the mayor joining her in a celebration at Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Ruth Lord shook her head “no,” when asked if she could believe she was a centurion.

Lord’s birthday was comprised of a high tea, with dainties, smoked salmon on bread wedges, beautiful fruit trays and a big birthday cake.

Her daughters Heather Long from Creston, B.C. and Janice Friesen from Calgary, Alta. travelled with their spouses and children to Williams Lake to attend the celebration.

Granddaughter Christine Friesen came all the way from New York, and her sister Amanda had been out to see her grandmother, but had to return to Montreal where she is going to university.

Toasting her mom, Heather said when Ruth was born in 1918 women were given the right to vote in the federal election and the Model T by Ford was the top-selling car, to which Ruth piped up, “and fun to ride in.”

“Daylight savings was introduced in B.C. and good old broadcaster Jack Webster was born in the same year, a man everybody knows. And they couldn’t have done it without mom,” Heather said. “I’m very proud and so glad to be here with you mom.”

Local musician Aubrey Jackson piped Ruth and her daughters into the celebration area.

Later Jackson accompanied Ruth’s granddaughter Tania Lauren and daughter-in-law Mihoko Law as they sang Amazing Grace.

Mayor Walt Cobb presented her with flowers and brought greetings from the City.

“Here’s to a long-time resident,” Cobb said, confirming she moved to the Cariboo in 1966. “On behalf of the City, it’s not often we get to have a centurion in our town.”

Janice praised her mom as “the most awesome person” she has had the privilege of knowing.

“She’s had a lot of wonderful experiences,” Janice said, when she was growing up the Lords lived at 150 Mile House on the Horsefly Road in one of two homes provided by her father, Arthur Lord’s employer, West Coast Transmission — the natural gas piping company.

Their brother passed away, Friesen said.

Heather said she can only hope to live close to 100 years of age.

“I love mom’s spirit and her smile. She loves everybody.”

Krista Liebe said she loves Ruth.

“When my mom passed away in 2002 and I was so very sad having lost both my parents, Ruth ‘adopted’ me,” Liebe said. “She is my Canadian mom and I am her German daughter.”

Liebe brought a birthday cake for Ruth on behalf of the Williams Lake Film Club.

“Ruth has been the oldest and most loyal member of the club and the club used to celebrate her birthday at a screening,” Liebe said.

“It was great to see so many people in such a good mood. Ruth stayed all the way through and was still going strong when we went up to her suite after everyone had left.”

Ruth Lord arrives for her 100th birthday celebration at Williams Lake Seniors Village, accompanied by her daughter Heather Long from Creston B.C., long-time friend Krista Liebe. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos Ruth Lord arrives for her 100th birthday celebration at Williams Lake Seniors Village, accompanied by her daughter Heather Long from Creston B.C., long-time friend Krista Liebe. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

Local piper Aubrey Jackson leads Ruth Lord into the reception area for her 100th birthday.

Ruth Lord’s daughter-in-law Mihoko Law and granddaughter Tania Lauren of Williams Lake sing Amazing Grace.

Mayor Walt Cobb presents Ruth Lord with flowers from the City.

Ruth Lord with her granddaughter Sarah Adams of Creston, B.C. and her great grandchildren Jake, Ryan and Jessa.