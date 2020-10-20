Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society in need of board members

Long-time Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society board member Thomas Schoen said the board is in need of some members. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) is hoping to recruit some new board members.

As a society, the CCACS managers the Central Cariboo Arts Centre, administers arts and culture grant programs and fee-for-service funding for the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District.

Thomas Schoen joined the board at its inception and presently serves as the treasurer.

“Graham Kelsey approached me and asked if I wanted to be on the board as it was starting from scratch,” Schoen recalled. “We had to come up with our own policies and guidelines.”

While he’s sat on many arts and culture boards, he said being on the CCACS board was the best learning experience and he gained knowledge about non-profit management.

In turn, Schoen said if anyone is interested in joining the board, existing board members are willing to mentor them.

“With our society I found it really does take time to wrap your head around what we are trying to do and trying to accomplish.”

Running the arts centre provides a service to the community, he added.

There are many arts groups in the City such as the potters guild and the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and it is not the CCACS intent to compete with those groups, Schoen said.

Board meetings are held 10 times a year, usually the second Tuesday of the month from about 5 to 7 p.m.

“We like to keep the meetings streamlined and encourage everyone to be prepared beforehand,” Schoen added, noting being a board member is not a ‘huge time commitment.’

The CCACS is funded by the City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District Areas D, E and F.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Jane Perry by e-mail at cariboojane@shaw.ca.


