Central Cariboo Arts and Culture grants awarded

Melissa Normandin, CCACS Executive Director, shows off the postcards available for Performances in the Park with the schedule of upcoming performers on it. Normandin was handing out the postcards at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market to promote the free weekly summer live music events. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Arts and culture in the Cariboo just received another boost, courtesy of the dedicated group at the Centra Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS).

The Cariboo Regional District, city of Williams Lake and CCACS recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Spring CCACS

Grants Program.

“Our Committee has seen another outstanding intake filled with terrific ideas and projects for our community,” said CCACS Executive Director Melissa Normandin “We are lucky to have so many community groups and organizations with the creativity, the capacity, and love of arts and culture willing to add to the richness of our region.”

These grants are available twice annually for non-profit organizations or community groups in Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo (CRD Areas D, E, and F) to support and develop arts and culture within the region.

“The Cariboo Regional District is always pleased to participate in supporting grants from the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, a key organization that continues to enable talented Central Cariboo artists to represent our diverse and interesting array of arts and culture in the area” noted Steve Forseth, CRD Electoral Area “D” Director.

The Cariboo Regional District and the city of Williams Lake provide funding for these grants through the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture function.

“The City of Williams Lake is excited to support these worthwhile non-profit groups that help make our community so vibrant and inclusive,” said Councillor Michael Moses. “I would like to thank our valued local groups for their dedication to promoting and celebrating arts and culture. From musical performances and art projects to film screenings and Indigenous events, we are looking forward to these upcoming opportunities, and we appreciate the passion that goes into making

these projects and events a reality.”

A total of $20,000 in funding is available for both 2023’s Spring and Fall intakes, with $13,675 being recently awarded in this spring intake.

More information on CCACS funding programs can be found at centralcaribooarts.com.

2023 Spring Intake CCACS Grant Recipients:

• Arts on the Fly Festival Society (Arts on the Fly Festival), $3,000

• Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Society (9th Annual Metis Jamboree), $1,500

• Cariboo Gold Dance Band (workshop and concert), $1,500

• Community Arts Council of Williams Lake (storytelling, making and song event), $1,500

• Downtown Williams Lake (Art Walk kick-off event), $1,000

• Scout Island Nature Centre with Streets for All Williams Lake (film screening of The Engine Inside for Fall Go By

Bike Weeks), $515

• Station House Gallery (gallery hanging system and exhibition display), $1,700

• Williams Lake Farmers’ Market (artist entertainment at markets), $1,500

• Williams Lake Film Club (film screening and special guest event), $1,460

For further information, please contact CCACS Executive Director Melissa Normandin at info@centralcaribooarts.com.

READ MORE: Audio Affairs vol. 1 in Williams Lake eased the audience into autumn

READ MORE: New art on Fox Mountain bike trail network makes magic

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureWilliams Lake