Central Cariboo Arts and Culture grants awarded

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society has announced its fall grant funding recipients for 2020.

In all, $14,470 was awarded by the Cariboo Regional District, City of Williams Lake and CCACS through the fall intake of the CCACS Grants Program.

The 2020 fall intake CCACS grant recipients are as follows:

• Cariboo Gold Dance Band (livestream concert and workshop) – $3,000

• Third-Plant Crusade (music video fro Mother Earth’s Plea by Shannon Zirnhelt) – $2,585

• Wildwood Community and Recreation Association (Wildwood Art Series) – $2,385

• Community Arts Council of Williams Lake (Arts-Based Reconciliation) – $3,000

• Gavin Lake Recordings (2021 Gavin Lake Artist Residency for Musicians) – $1,500

• Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin (The Laketown: Downtown WL Past to Present) – $2,000

“Arts and culture are vital elements of any community,” said Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner. “We are delighted to support the grant recipients in their efforts to build and expand the cultural life of the Cariboo.”

CCACS executive director Leah Selk said due to the current, uncertain global climate, arts and culture have demonstrated their importance more than ever.

“We are proud of our local organizations for finding creative ways to adapt and continue to provide our community with comfort and connection via the arts,” Selk said.

Grants, meanwhile, are available twice annually for non-profit organizations or community groups in Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo (CRD Areas D, E and F) to support and develop arts and culture within the region.



