CDC Horsin’ Around program flourishes during COVID-19

Under COVID-19 restrictions the Horsin’ Around program for children in the Williams Lake area has galloped forward in a positive way.
“Even with the pandemic we have had a great year of bringing horses and children together,” said Ruth Shaw, an FASD parent support worker with the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre (CDC) who co-ordinates the program for the CDC.
She had to get very creative which meant moving the bulk of the program online. “We created a Facebook page with profiles of local horse people and tips for caring for and riding horses,” Shaw said.
They compiled a workbook containing Horsin’ Around horses photographs, pictures and puzzles for the program participants.
Upon completion, the children received a goody bag and a rosette.
Being online made the program more visible and easier to connect with more horse enthusiasts. “It also added another horse to the program,” Shaw said, noting it can be difficult to find horses that are friendly with children.
A few people volunteered to be movie stars in the videos, along with Bobi Bracewell and Damian Inglis, who Shaw said is her right hand wrangler.
Shaw said they will continue to use the online platform because the program can go all year.
Normally the program, which is 15 years old, would only run in July.
