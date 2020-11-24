CDC forced to cancel annual Yuletide Dinner; still hosting Christmas Wish Toy Drive

The free event was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9

The Child Development Centre is heartbroken to announce the cancellation of what would have been its 23rd Annual Yuletide Dinner.

The free, beloved event, which provides those lean on funds during the holiday season a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9.

“This was a hard decision to make, as it is such a trying time and people need this support now more than ever, however, safety and health are our top priority,” said Sara Fulton, administrative assistant with the CDC.

The CDC is pleased to note it will still be running its popular community fundraiser, the Christmas Wish Toy Drive, which benefits families in need during Christmas.

“We are the hub for organizing, collecting and distributing the toys and monetary donations and then community agencies are invited to come collect a toy for children and families in need,” Fulton said.

“We have had many youth, parents and fellow community workers reach out about the extra stressors people are experiencing this Christmas. It is still early but we are definitely not seeing the results that we need to make sure everyone gets a toy. We are really hoping the community will pull together this year.”

If you would like to help make Christmas special for a family in need, toys can be dropped off at the Child Development Centre (CDC) or Boston Pizza in return for a $5 off coupon to Boston Pizza.

Monetary donations can also be made at the CDC or online at www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/52814.



