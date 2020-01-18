The Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society includes Susan Nelson (back from left), Tammy Levesque Holyk, Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, Shelly Joyner, Maryna Muzyka as well as Carla Bullinger (front from left) and Katya Potekhina. (Photo submitted)

CCPL ready to celebrate Literacy Week in Williams lake

A special edition of The Tribune will highlight the importance of all forms of literacy

Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (CCPL) celebrates and promotes literacy every day.

On Wednesday, Jan 22, the Tribune Newspaper will have a special section in the paper that highlights articles literacy. Our goal is to share why we need to keep up our literacy skills during these troubled times of mill closures and financial uncertainty. Our goal is to inform the community about the free programs and services offered by CCPL.

Ask yourself “What the heck is literacy and why does it matter?” Literacy has many different definitions and is forever changing in today’s world. CCPL’s definition of literacy “is the complex set of skills necessary for daily life, employment, citizenship and personal enjoyment of our modern and diverse society influenced by lifelong learning, changing needs, skills use or retention, and health.”

Read More: Reach a Reader day just around the corner

Why do our literacy skills matter? Improving our literacy skills will help us when we are going through difficult times, like the mill layoffs. We will be able to navigate government websites finding the information we need to make sound decisions that impact our lives. We will have the skills necessary to understand the world around us. We are better informed about the many choices and challenges we have in our lives.

CCPL offers free programs and services to help you with your learning goals. That might be getting your Grade 12, understanding budgets and money, filling in forms especially on the internet and improving your computer skills. We help newcomers to the community, with free English as second language classes, while meeting new friends and learning about Williams Lake and the surrounding area. CCPL encourages everyone to set new learning goals. Pick up your free copy of the Williams Lake Tribune this Wednesday, January 22.  

Melody Newcombe is the Operations Support Worker and Publicity & Social Marketing.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Walmart pharmacy offering free blood pressure and glucose screening tests Saturday

Just Posted

Cold weather leads to third entrance closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, but staff work on

Hospital remains fully operational

Cariboo Foundation Trust desires to ‘refresh’ maternity equipment at CMH

Director Tammy Tugnum asks Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District to help with wish list

Caller attempts to scam Williams Lake A&W

Scammer directs employee to transfer money for ‘fire-related’ package

LETTERS: Gas prices alone enough to keep you warm during cold snap

If you look at your Fortis gas bill Gord McAuley says your anger should warm you right up

IH requests funding support from CCRHD for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

$1.355,420 request would support projects at CMH, OMH and Fischer Place

VIDEO: Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Most Read