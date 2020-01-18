CCPL ready to celebrate Literacy Week in Williams lake

A special edition of The Tribune will highlight the importance of all forms of literacy

The Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society includes Susan Nelson (back from left), Tammy Levesque Holyk, Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, Shelly Joyner, Maryna Muzyka as well as Carla Bullinger (front from left) and Katya Potekhina. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (CCPL) celebrates and promotes literacy every day.

On Wednesday, Jan 22, the Tribune Newspaper will have a special section in the paper that highlights articles literacy. Our goal is to share why we need to keep up our literacy skills during these troubled times of mill closures and financial uncertainty. Our goal is to inform the community about the free programs and services offered by CCPL.

Ask yourself “What the heck is literacy and why does it matter?” Literacy has many different definitions and is forever changing in today’s world. CCPL’s definition of literacy “is the complex set of skills necessary for daily life, employment, citizenship and personal enjoyment of our modern and diverse society influenced by lifelong learning, changing needs, skills use or retention, and health.”

Why do our literacy skills matter? Improving our literacy skills will help us when we are going through difficult times, like the mill layoffs. We will be able to navigate government websites finding the information we need to make sound decisions that impact our lives. We will have the skills necessary to understand the world around us. We are better informed about the many choices and challenges we have in our lives.

CCPL offers free programs and services to help you with your learning goals. That might be getting your Grade 12, understanding budgets and money, filling in forms especially on the internet and improving your computer skills. We help newcomers to the community, with free English as second language classes, while meeting new friends and learning about Williams Lake and the surrounding area. CCPL encourages everyone to set new learning goals. Pick up your free copy of the Williams Lake Tribune this Wednesday, January 22.

Melody Newcombe is the Operations Support Worker and Publicity & Social Marketing.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

