CCPL hosting Family Fest today at Gibraltar Room

The 12th annual Family Fest is taking place today, Jan.28, at the Gibraltar Room.

The free, community event is put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and aims to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and early childhood development.

There’s remote control cars, puppet shows, story telling, crafts, games and much more, including free food with something for the entire family to enjoy.

The event is put on with supprot from members of the Early Childhood Development Network and sponsorship from Success by 6 and Children First.

The Child Development Centre is hosting the free remote control car demonstrations, while the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is teaching kids all about waste wise worms and composting.

Daybreak Rotary, meanwhile, has provided a well-stocked book swap table where children can choose a free book, or swap one of their books with another one.

The event runs until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy volunteer Sarah Balitsky (right) offers up a free books to Cohen Gayowski, 3, and his mom, Sara Gayowski. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Carson James, tries his hand a toy airplane flying.

Kaileigh Mears, 4, takes a turn with the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s physical literacy booth as volunteer Violet Kritz talks her through the obstacle course.

Abigael-Rae Mayette, 3, and Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society community liason Brianna van de Wijngaard talk about waste-wise worms.

Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy volunteers Samanda Smith (left) and Claire Schneider perform a puppet show.