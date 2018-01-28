CCPL hosting Family Fest today at Gibraltar Room

The 12th annual Family Fest is taking place today, Jan.28, at the Gibraltar Room.
The free, community event is put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and aims to raise awareness about the importance of literacy and early childhood development.
There’s remote control cars, puppet shows, story telling, crafts, games and much more, including free food with something for the entire family to enjoy.
The event is put on with supprot from members of the Early Childhood Development Network and sponsorship from Success by 6 and Children First.
The Child Development Centre is hosting the free remote control car demonstrations, while the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is teaching kids all about waste wise worms and composting.
Daybreak Rotary, meanwhile, has provided a well-stocked book swap table where children can choose a free book, or swap one of their books with another one.
The event runs until 2 p.m. Sunday.
