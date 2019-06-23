CCCTA pleased with marketing efforts

The new three per cent accommodation tax collected since May 2018 totals $674,000

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker, left, and industrial development manager Kristi Denby provided city council with an update at the Committee of the Whole meeting, Tuesday June 18. They said the new three per cent accommodation tax collected since May 2018 exceeded expectations, totalling $674,000. The focus of marketing will shift toward more storytelling and video and Thacker said their latest publications are flying off the shelves. Barkerville will host the upcoming Tourism AGM and Industry Conference, Nov. 1 to 3, 2019. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

