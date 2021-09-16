CCACS hires Melissa Normandin as new executive director

Melissa Normandin is the new executive director of the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society in Williams Lake. (Leak Selk photo)

Melissa Normandin is the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society’s new executive director, replacing Leah Selk who held the position for 10-and-a-half years.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Melissa Normandin onto our CCACS team as the new executive director,” said board chair Harry Jennings. “She brings years of experience managing in the non-profit arena and will be a very worthy addition as Leah Selk, our long-serving executive director since the inception of the CCACS, explores other challenges and opportunities in the arts community within the Central Cariboo and beyond. Best of luck Leah, thanks for all the great work, and a hearty welcome to Melissa.”

Normandin said she looks forward to getting to know everyone involved with the society and the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre.

“I am still pretty new to the community and am just really excited to immerse myself in it,” she told the Tribune.

Originally from Wilcox, Sask., Normandin moved to the Cariboo in 2016 after meeting her partner Jesse Twan when she was living in Regina, Sask. and he was working there.

She said they met through some social connections.

Twan is the son of Bronc and Liz Twan and grew up in the Cariboo.

Since arriving in Williams Lake, Normandin has enjoyed working and volunteering with community groups, including the Williams Lake Stampede Association and the Station House Gallery, which she joined as a board member in 2017.

She has also been a member of the Cariboo Potters’ Guild since 2017.

“I always interested in doing pottery but was never able to join a group. This one here is very accessible,” she said.

A ballet student at Dance in Common, Normandin also enjoys gardening, novice beekeeping, duties as a shepherdess and getting into the outdoors.

Selk said she is excited to pass the reins on to Melissa.

“I am incredibly grateful to the many directors over the years for all of their support of my work, and for my coworker Emily Clearwater,” Selk said.

“I am confident that Melissa will carry the organization forward with enthusiasm and will continue the work to a high degree of professionalism.”

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols have hampered many regulat events from happening at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre.

Normandin said she looks forward to things opening up and seeing people start to re-engage and connect as a community again.

