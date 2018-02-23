CCACS announces Support Grants award recipients

The CCACS will be offering another intake for grants to be completed between July 1 and Dec.31, 2018

Oliver Nerger, Chief Green Officer for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society sorts through approximately 4,000 pounds of collected potatoes. The Potato House and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society have each received grants from the CCACS

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the first intake of the Society’s pilot Support Grants program. Applications were received for new support grants for capital purchase, general programs, community-based and individual artists of up to $1,000 each. The CCACS granted four non-profit/community groups or individual artists with financial support to help further develop arts and culture in Williams Lake and the Central Cariboo (CRD Areas D, E, and F). The funding for these grants is made available from the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

CCACS Support Grant Recipients, Pilot Intake #1, for grants to be completed by June 30, 2018:

Capital Purchase Support Grants:

· Potato House Sustainable Community Society ($1,000) – purchase of second hand photo and sound equipment for use in hosting various community events and activities.

General Program Support Grants:

· 150 Mile Greenbelt, Trail & Heritage Society ($1,000) – To develop a website, Facebook page, and e-mail address for the 150 Mile Schoolhouse.

· Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society ($1,000) – To commission/purchase rights to 10 locally-based photographs to be used in the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Field Guide.

Community-Based Support Grants:

· Arts on the Fly Festival Society ($1,000) – To assist with presenting the Dark Times Festival, a three-day (March 2-4), three-venue musical festival taking place throughout downtown Williams Lake with 20-plus musical acts and workshops.

“Our new support grants program enables the CCACS to acknowledge the many non-profit groups and organizations, and individual artists, by providing funding to help them contribute further to the health and vitality of arts and culture in the Central Cariboo,” said Jane Perry, CCACS President.

The CCACS will be offering another pilot application intake for grants to be completed between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2018, with an application deadline of June 1, 2018. Application forms are available at www.centralcaribooarts.com/grants/new-ccacs-support-grants/

For further information, please contact CCACS Executive Director Leah Selk at 778-412-9044 or e-mail info@centralcaribooarts.com.