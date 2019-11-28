CCACS announces Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service Agreements

Over $80,000 is being split up amongst various non-profit organizations in the city

One of the new displays at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is the original workbench and tools of the founder of Woodland Jewellers, Tony Woodland. In the future, new displays will be funded in part by the Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service agreement that was announced this week, of which the museum is receiving $38,000 from. Patrick Davies photo.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD), the City of Williams Lake and Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) announced the recipients of the 2020-2022 Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service agreements this week.

The agreements are intended to provide a stable source of annual funding on a multi-year basis to allow non-profits to undertake effective planning and make the most of the substantial volunteer time required to deliver their services.

A committee made up of governance representatives from the CRD, the City and CCACS reviewed the selected participants for the Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service agreements. The CRD Board of Directors approved the committee’s recipient recommendations at their Nov. 15 meeting for a total of $84,500. The agreements are delivered through the CCACS.

“Supporting arts and culture is an important part of diversifying our economy and making the region a great place to live. The CRD Board is pleased to be able to support our local non-profits and provide secure funding to further the projects and initiatives they facilitate. We encourage you to take advantage of the great programs they offer,” Steve Forseth, CRD Electoral Area D Director and co-chair of the Central Cariboo Joint Committee said.

“The City of Williams Lake values the strong commitment of non-profit organizations to our community,” Councillor Ivan Bonnell, Chair of the City of Williams Lake’s Community Services Committee, said. “We are pleased to continue to provide funding to support these groups that are so dedicated to celebrating and promoting arts and culture. Each group truly enhances the fabric of our community, and we are thankful for their ongoing efforts.”

“The Fee-for-Service process demonstrates excellent coordination among the City, CRD and CCACS and we look forward to supporting the next three years of operations for these arts and culture groups through committed funding. Their work improves our collective quality of life and the ongoing development of arts and culture in the Central Cariboo,” Jane Perry, a past president of the CCACS and member of the Fee-for-Service Committee, said.

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture service of the CRD was established in 2009. It provides the funding for project grants, Fee-for-Service agreements and the operation of the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. The taxation area for this function includes the City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District Electoral Areas D, E and F which encompasses the communities of Wildwood, McLeese Lake, Soda Creek, Dog Creek, Alkali Lake, Sugar Cane, 150 Mile House, Horsefly, Big Lake and Likely.

The 2020-2022 Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service Agreement Recipients include:

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin ($38,000)

Station House Gallery and Studio Society ($20,000)

Community Arts Council of Williams Lake ($7,000)

Horsefly Historical Society, Horsefly Pioneer Museum ($4,000)

Likely Chamber of Commerce, Cedar City Museum ($4,000)

Arts on the Fly Festival Society, Arts on the Fly ($3,000)

150 Mile Greenbelt, Trail & Heritage Society, 150 Mile Schoolhouse ($2,500)

Scout Island Nature Centre, Art in Nature/Nature in Art ($2,500)

Women’s Contact Society, Williams Lake Children’s Festival ($2,000)

Cariboo Festival Society, Cariboo Festival ($1,500)

For further information contact CCACS Executive Director Leah Selk at 778-412-9044 or email info@centralcaribooarts.com.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

