One of the new displays at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is the original workbench and tools of the founder of Woodland Jewellers, Tony Woodland. In the future, new displays will be funded in part by the Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service agreement that was announced this week, of which the museum is receiving $38,000 from. Patrick Davies photo.

CCACS announces Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service Agreements

Over $80,000 is being split up amongst various non-profit organizations in the city

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD), the City of Williams Lake and Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society (CCACS) announced the recipients of the 2020-2022 Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service agreements this week.

The agreements are intended to provide a stable source of annual funding on a multi-year basis to allow non-profits to undertake effective planning and make the most of the substantial volunteer time required to deliver their services.

A committee made up of governance representatives from the CRD, the City and CCACS reviewed the selected participants for the Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service agreements. The CRD Board of Directors approved the committee’s recipient recommendations at their Nov. 15 meeting for a total of $84,500. The agreements are delivered through the CCACS.

“Supporting arts and culture is an important part of diversifying our economy and making the region a great place to live. The CRD Board is pleased to be able to support our local non-profits and provide secure funding to further the projects and initiatives they facilitate. We encourage you to take advantage of the great programs they offer,” Steve Forseth, CRD Electoral Area D Director and co-chair of the Central Cariboo Joint Committee said.

“The City of Williams Lake values the strong commitment of non-profit organizations to our community,” Councillor Ivan Bonnell, Chair of the City of Williams Lake’s Community Services Committee, said. “We are pleased to continue to provide funding to support these groups that are so dedicated to celebrating and promoting arts and culture. Each group truly enhances the fabric of our community, and we are thankful for their ongoing efforts.”

Read More: Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society announces Support Grants awards

“The Fee-for-Service process demonstrates excellent coordination among the City, CRD and CCACS and we look forward to supporting the next three years of operations for these arts and culture groups through committed funding. Their work improves our collective quality of life and the ongoing development of arts and culture in the Central Cariboo,” Jane Perry, a past president of the CCACS and member of the Fee-for-Service Committee, said.

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture service of the CRD was established in 2009. It provides the funding for project grants, Fee-for-Service agreements and the operation of the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. The taxation area for this function includes the City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Regional District Electoral Areas D, E and F which encompasses the communities of Wildwood, McLeese Lake, Soda Creek, Dog Creek, Alkali Lake, Sugar Cane, 150 Mile House, Horsefly, Big Lake and Likely.

The 2020-2022 Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service Agreement Recipients include:

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin ($38,000)

Station House Gallery and Studio Society ($20,000)

Community Arts Council of Williams Lake ($7,000)

Horsefly Historical Society, Horsefly Pioneer Museum ($4,000)

Likely Chamber of Commerce, Cedar City Museum ($4,000)

Arts on the Fly Festival Society, Arts on the Fly ($3,000)

150 Mile Greenbelt, Trail & Heritage Society, 150 Mile Schoolhouse ($2,500)

Scout Island Nature Centre, Art in Nature/Nature in Art ($2,500)

Women’s Contact Society, Williams Lake Children’s Festival ($2,000)

Cariboo Festival Society, Cariboo Festival ($1,500)

For further information contact CCACS Executive Director Leah Selk at 778-412-9044 or email info@centralcaribooarts.com.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair filled Elks Hall
Next story
Pool hours extended at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre

Just Posted

Pool hours extended at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre

Starting Nov. 30, the Everyone Welcome Swims will start at 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday

CCACS announces Arts and Culture Fee-for-Service Agreements

Over $80,000 is being split up amongst various non-profit organizations in the city

PHOTOS: Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair filled Elks Hall

The Cariboo Country Christmas Craft and Trade Fair attracted all sorts of lakecity shoppers

GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

Jeff Peach leaves behind his wife and children

New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Most Read