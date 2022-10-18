Cataline students pilot first ‘bike bus’ in Williams Lake

Volunteers and students practice some bike skills at Cataline Elementary School before heading out on their return ride home from school Friday as part of Williams Lake’s first ever “bike bus” for Go By Bike Weeks. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Volunteers and students were practicing some bike skills at Cataline Elementary School before heading out on their return ride home from school as part of Williams Lake’s first ever “bike bus” on Oct. 7, 2022 as part of Go By Bike Weeks. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cory West was one of the Cataline students who participated in Wiilliam Lake’s first ever “bike bus” on Oct. 7, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ruth Lloyd leads a group of Cataline Elementary student cyclists on a “bike bus” which attempts to provide a safe way for young people to ride their bikes to school. (Denise Deschene photo) Denise Deschene leads a long line of eager Cataline Elementary student cyclists on a “bike bus” which attempts to provide a safe way for young people to ride their bikes to school. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake hosted their first-ever Bike Bus on Oct. 7 as a pilot project for some Cataline Elementary Students during Go By Bike Weeks.

Members of the Active Transportation Williams Lake group offered a number of students the opportunity to experience riding their bikes to school for one day each week during the Go By Bike Weeks Oct. 3-16.

An international phenomenon, so-called “bike buses” are a way to help make cycling to school safe again for young students.

While historically, children riding bikes to school was a common occurrence, as more and more vehicles are on the roads and vehicles have gotten larger and larger, cycling is often no longer considered a safe option for students.

A “bike bus” is an escorted group ride, which supports rider safety with the participation of adults and the higher visibility of a large group, students are picked up along a pre-arranged route and the students are escorted to their school under their own power.

One adult leads and one adult follows.

The ride was popular enough to fill up the pilot project immediately, and student participants had sunshine and clear skies for their first ride.

While the route for students coming from the Glendale side were challenged with a lack of sidewalks and crosswalks in places they had to walk up hills, they managed to navigate the route and persevere and appeared to arrive in great spirits. Another group of students rode along 11th Avenue down to Cataline Elementary. Numbers for the second week are even higher as more students have asked to join the pilot project.

Cycling is the second lowest in emissions for modes of transportation, after walking, and provides numerous health benefits.

