Photo submitted Williams Lake RCMP OIC Insp. Jeff Pelley (left) and Const. Joel Kooger (right) celebrate the completion of the DARE program by students in Cataline Elementary School Mr. Parkin and Mr. Armstrong’s Grade 5 classes.

Cataline students complete DARE program

Grade 5 students at Cataline elementary school completed a the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program under the leadership of Const. Joel Kooger from the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

Kooger said through the 10-week program, which stretched over four months, the students learned the DARE decision-making model.

The model covers how to define problems, recognize risky situations, make safe and responsible decisions, resistance strategies, how to respond to pressure, recognize signs of stress, communication styles, effective communication and listening, how to report bullying, safe reporting and networking.

“They also had to write an essay at the end of the program outlining what they had learned,” Kooger said.

Some quotes Kooger shared from the students were:

“My favourite part was when we got to go up in front of the class and show examples of ways to avoid doing drugs.”

“In the future I plan to make good choices, think of the consequences, and not be a bully or a bystander.”

“Using the DARE decision making model made it easier to solve my problems.”

“I learned that a way to avoid smoking if asked by someone is to just change the subject.”

